Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd

Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.25

-0.82

-0.32

-0.38

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.05

0.23

0.09

0.11

Working capital

-1.65

3.8

-0.15

1.29

Other operating items

Operating

-2.06

3.18

-0.41

0.97

Capital expenditure

5.14

0

0

0

Free cash flow

3.07

3.18

-0.41

0.97

Equity raised

-13.04

-11.83

-11.35

-10.82

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.79

7.44

4.58

2.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.17

-1.2

-7.19

-6.93

QUICKLINKS FOR Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd

