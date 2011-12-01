Dear Shareholders

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Thirty-Fourth Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2016.

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to inform you that during the year Company has successfully installed commercial Earth station (Teleport) and obtained Teleport Operating License for from WPC Department of Ministry of Communication, Government of India. This has resulted into start another stream of revenue for the Company. Revenue from the teleport business has been started from last quarter of Financial Year 2015-16. Management is looking forward to develop and expand Teleport Business aggressively in future.

During the year Company has applied for license to operate DSNG Vans and entered into bandwidth agreement with Satellite Service Provider for DSNG hiring operations. Management expects to receive necessary regulatory approvals in the next financial year i. e. Financial Year 2016-17. Management of the Company envisage good prospect of DSNG hiring business and revenue for the Company in coming year.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL RESULTS & WORKING OF THE COMPANY

Particular Year Ended 31st March, 2016 31st March, 2015 Profit/(Loss)Before Tax (25.45) (82.55) Less : Provision for Tax 1. Current tax NIL NIL 2. Short Provision of Tax 0.08 NIL 3. Deferred Tax 5.40 (23.95) Profit/( Loss) After Tax (30.93) (58.60) Add : Balance brought from previous year after making adjustments relating to Fixed Assets (652.29) (593.69) Balance carried to Balance Sheet (683.22) (652.29)

2. DIVIDEND & RESERVE

In view of the loss incurred during the year under review, the Board of Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016. During the year under review, no amount was transferred to General Reserve.

3. PERFORMANCE REVIEW

The performance of the Company during the current year has not been up to the expectation due to high volatility in the market. Your Directors are making all efforts to improve the performance of the Company further in future.

4. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up equity capital as on March 31, 2016 was Rs. 10 Crore. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor has granted stock options or sweat equity.

5. LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

The Equity Shares of your Company are presently listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Listing fees for the financial year 2015-16 have been paid to Stock Exchange. The Company has also paid the annual custodian fees to NSDL & CDSL for the Securities of the Company held in dematerialized mode with them for the year 2015-2016.

6. FIXED DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

7. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Pursuant to Section 186(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 any acquisition made by a nonbanking financial Company are exempted from disclosure in the Annual Report.

8. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company had not taken any initiatives on the activities of Corporate Social Responsibilities as the provisions relating to the same are not applicable to the Company.

9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year, Company could not find any suitable Woman Director to promote the Business of the Company, however the efforts are continue and very soon the Woman Director will be appointed.

In accordance with the provisions of the Act, Shri Prabhat Jain retires and is eligible for re-appointment. The Board recommends their appointment/re-appointment fpr the approval of the members.

10. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Directors as well as the evaluation of the working of its committee.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board, excluding the Director being evaluated. The performance evaluation of the Managing Director and Non Independent Director was carried out by the Independent Directors at their meeting without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors nd members of the management. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee also k:vi,o J the performance of the Board, its Committee and of the Directors. The Directors were satisfied with the evaluation results.

11. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The details of the number of meetings of the Board held during the financial year 2015- 16 forms part of Report on Corporate Governance.

12. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company. This policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The policy is stated in the Report on Corporate Governance.

13. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a mechanism called "Whistle Blower Policy" for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns or grievances.

14. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has a Risk Management Policy in accordance with the provisions of the Act and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, which provides a mechanism for risk assessment and mitigation. At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

15. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

Your Directors state that during the year an Internal Complaint Committee has been formed to review the cases filed pursuant to Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and further state that, there were no cases reported in respect to above mentioned Act.

16. RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTION

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were in the ordinary course of the business and were on arms length basis. There were no materially significant related party transactions entered by the company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other persons which may have potential conflict with-jnterest of the company at large. The policy on Related Party transaction as approved by Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company.

Details of the transactions with Related Parties are provided in the accompanying financial statements.

17. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

During the year, there are no significant and material order passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern of the Company and its future operation.

18. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors would like to state that:

i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

ii) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under review.

iii) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi) the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

19. AUDITORS REPORT/SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The observation made in the Auditors Report read together with relevant notes thereon are self explanatory and hence, do not call for any further comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

20. AUDITORS

• Statutory Auditors

Messers. K. U. Kothari & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, holds office till the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and are eligible for re-appointment.

The Company has received letter from the Auditors to the effect that their reappointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under the Companies Act, 2013 and they are not disqualified for re-appointment. The Board recommends the appointment of the auditors from conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of next Annual General Meeting.

• Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company had appointed M/s. Saurabh Srivastava & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2016. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith to C report.

21. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Act and Rule 12 (1) of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the extract of Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith to this Report.

22. FOREIGN EXCHANGE

During the period under review there was no foreign exchange earnings or out flow.

23. STATUTORY INFORMATION

The Company being basically in the media sector, requirement regarding the disclosure of particulars of conservation of energy and technology absorption prescribed by the rules is not applicable.

24. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. There are no employees who are in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limit specified under Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

25. EMPLOYER EMPLOYEE RELATIONSHIP

The Company has maintained a cordial relationship with its employees, which resulted in smooth flow of business operations during the year under review.

26. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

As per the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, the Company has implemented the Code on Corporate Governance. The Corporate Governance compliance certificate obtained from the Auditors of the Company is attached to Report on Corporate Governance.

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report and the Report on Corporate Governance are given in the annexure attached to this report. The Board members and Senior management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code of conduct.

27. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors acknowledge the support and owe a debt of gratitude to the Members, Investors, Consultants & Bankers. Your Directors also place on record their sense of appreciation for the valuable contribution made by the employees of the Company.