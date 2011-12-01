iifl-logo-icon 1
Aastha Broadcasting Network Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Development overview

Your Company is engaged in the Satellite Television Broadcasting business during the year under review and the Company is attempting to popularise its Arihant TV Channel and its Teleport has start working.

Opportunities, threats, risks and Concerns

Many new channels are being launched in the industry and the Company enjoys first mover advantage in the niche genre of television that the Company operates under.

Future Outlook

The Long term objectives of the Company is to create viewership and establish its TV Channel. The Company will strive to maintain and improve its position in the market. Your Companys outlook in the near term remains positive and optimistic.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

The Company has in place internal control systems and procedures commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

Financial operational performance (Please refer Boards Report on performance review.)

Material Development in Human Resources/Industrial relations

The human resources and industrial relations have been cordial.

Cautionary Statement

Companys projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking predictions within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events over which the Company exercises no control. The Company can not guarantee that these assumptions and expectation are accurate or will be realized, actual result may differ materially from such estimates, projections etc., whether express or implied.

