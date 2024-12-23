iifl-logo-icon 1
Abate As Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

17.46
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.92

-5.01

-4.65

-4.35

Net Worth

-0.9

0

0.36

0.67

Minority Interest

Debt

1.22

0.62

0.21

0.12

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.32

0.63

0.57

0.79

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.1

0.1

0

Networking Capital

0.13

0.38

0.34

0.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.08

0.2

0.66

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.15

0.31

0.18

0.03

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.08

0.14

0.15

0.08

Total Assets

0.31

0.62

0.59

0.78

