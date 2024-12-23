Abate As Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.92
-5.01
-4.65
-4.35
Net Worth
-0.9
0
0.36
0.67
Minority Interest
Debt
1.22
0.62
0.21
0.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.32
0.63
0.57
0.79
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.1
0.1
0
Networking Capital
0.13
0.38
0.34
0.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.08
0.2
0.66
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.15
0.31
0.18
0.03
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.08
0.14
0.15
0.08
Total Assets
0.31
0.62
0.59
0.78
