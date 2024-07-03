Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹17.46
Prev. Close₹17.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹17.46
Day's Low₹17.46
52 Week's High₹30.13
52 Week's Low₹14.75
Book Value₹-1.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.02
5.02
5.02
5.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.92
-5.01
-4.65
-4.35
Net Worth
-0.9
0
0.36
0.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.24
0.18
-0.06
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-1.29
68.47
-10.02
20.86
EBIT growth
-39.65
-170.37
73.2
-80.27
Net profit growth
-64.12
-169.39
148.6
-99.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Adv Arikuzhiyan Samsudeen
Whole-time Director
Muhemmed Swadique
Independent Non Exe. Director
Julie G Varghese
Non Executive Director
Muhammed KutryArikuzhiyil
Non Executive Director
Abdul Nazar Jamal Kizhisseri Muhammed
Non Executive Director
Rajeshputhussery
Non Executive Director
Musallyarakatharakkal Safarulla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramakrishnan Areekuzhiyil
Independent Non Exe. Director
Indu Ravindran
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manjusha Ramakrishnan Puthenpurakkal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Eramangalath Gopalakrishna Panicker Mohankumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Abate As Industries Ltd
Summary
Abate As Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Trijal Industries Ltd), was incorporated on 26th June 1991 and was engaged in the business of trading of goods and Misc Financial and Consultancy activities. The Company changed its name to Abate AS Industries Limited on 21st October 2021. The Company has acquired the running business of NEI Technologies Pvt Ltd. The necessary approvals are pending to be obtained.
Read More
The Abate As Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abate As Industries Ltd is ₹8.76 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Abate As Industries Ltd is 0 and -9.13 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abate As Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abate As Industries Ltd is ₹14.75 and ₹30.13 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Abate As Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.47%, 3 Years at 21.81%, 1 Year at -22.40%, 6 Month at -39.16%, 3 Month at -21.28% and 1 Month at 12.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.