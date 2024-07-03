iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Abate As Industries Ltd Share Price

17.46
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.46
  • Day's High17.46
  • 52 Wk High30.13
  • Prev. Close17.46
  • Day's Low17.46
  • 52 Wk Low 14.75
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Abate As Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

17.46

Prev. Close

17.46

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

17.46

Day's Low

17.46

52 Week's High

30.13

52 Week's Low

14.75

Book Value

-1.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Abate As Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

Abate As Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Abate As Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.86%

Non-Promoter- 68.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 68.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Abate As Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.02

5.02

5.02

5.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.92

-5.01

-4.65

-4.35

Net Worth

-0.9

0

0.36

0.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.24

0.18

-0.06

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-1.29

68.47

-10.02

20.86

EBIT growth

-39.65

-170.37

73.2

-80.27

Net profit growth

-64.12

-169.39

148.6

-99.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Abate As Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Abate As Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Adv Arikuzhiyan Samsudeen

Whole-time Director

Muhemmed Swadique

Independent Non Exe. Director

Julie G Varghese

Non Executive Director

Muhammed KutryArikuzhiyil

Non Executive Director

Abdul Nazar Jamal Kizhisseri Muhammed

Non Executive Director

Rajeshputhussery

Non Executive Director

Musallyarakatharakkal Safarulla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramakrishnan Areekuzhiyil

Independent Non Exe. Director

Indu Ravindran

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manjusha Ramakrishnan Puthenpurakkal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Eramangalath Gopalakrishna Panicker Mohankumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abate As Industries Ltd

Summary

Abate As Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Trijal Industries Ltd), was incorporated on 26th June 1991 and was engaged in the business of trading of goods and Misc Financial and Consultancy activities. The Company changed its name to Abate AS Industries Limited on 21st October 2021. The Company has acquired the running business of NEI Technologies Pvt Ltd. The necessary approvals are pending to be obtained.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Abate As Industries Ltd share price today?

The Abate As Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abate As Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abate As Industries Ltd is ₹8.76 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abate As Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abate As Industries Ltd is 0 and -9.13 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abate As Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abate As Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abate As Industries Ltd is ₹14.75 and ₹30.13 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Abate As Industries Ltd?

Abate As Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.47%, 3 Years at 21.81%, 1 Year at -22.40%, 6 Month at -39.16%, 3 Month at -21.28% and 1 Month at 12.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abate As Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abate As Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.87 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 68.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Abate As Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.