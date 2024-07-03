Summary

Abate As Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Trijal Industries Ltd), was incorporated on 26th June 1991 and was engaged in the business of trading of goods and Misc Financial and Consultancy activities. The Company changed its name to Abate AS Industries Limited on 21st October 2021. The Company has acquired the running business of NEI Technologies Pvt Ltd. The necessary approvals are pending to be obtained.

Read More