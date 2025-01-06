iifl-logo-icon 1
Abate As Industries Ltd Board Meeting

17.46
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Abate As Indust CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 202531 Dec 2024
Abate As Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for issuance of Equity Shares and / or other securities of the Company by way of preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required under applicable laws 2.To declare and fix relevant date for the proposed preferential issue. 3An Increase in the limit on the maximum number of Directors from 15 (Fifteen) to 20 (Twenty) by amending the clause no 128 of Article of Association of the company subject to the approval of shareholders. 4To approve draft of notice of postal ballot 5To appoint Rupal Patel Practicing Company Secretary as scrutinizer 1. Issuance and allotment of upto 7,37,87,128 (Seven Crores Thirty Seven lakhs eighty-seven thousand one hundred and Twenty Eight) Equity shares in one or more tranches on preferential basis (Preferential Offer) to the promoter and non-promoter entity / public category. 2. Proposal for amendment of Articles of Association by substitution of Article 128 of with the new Article 128 to increase the limit on maximum number of directors of the company at any point of time, from the existing limit of 15 (Fifteen) to new limit of 20 (Twenty). 3. Approved the draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on February 05, 2025 through Video Conferencing instead of Postal Ballot. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Abate As Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial statement along with limited review report for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. The Board Of Directors Of The Company At Its Meeting Held Today I.E. Wednesday, 13Th November, 2024 Have Inter Alia, Considered And Approved The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Abate As Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATMENTS ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 2.FIX DAY DATE & TIME FOR AGM 3.APPROVE DIRECTORS REPORT SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT and 4.FIX THE BOOK CLOSURE DATE Outcome of Board meeting held on 12th August 2024 to approve unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and fix day, date and time of 33rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Abate As Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Submission of Board Meeting outcome for the meeting held on 29th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Abate As Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Statement and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ali Thonikkadavath as Additional-Non-Executive Director of the Company 3. Appointment of Mr. Mohammed Kabeer as Additional-Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 4. Appointment of Mr. Pattasseri Alavi Haji as Additional-Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. 5. To take note of the Resignation of Mr. Swafvan Muhammedali Karuvathil as Chief Financial Officer from the Company. 6. Appointment of Mr. George C Chacko as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. 7. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairperson. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th February 2024 for the December Quarter ended, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

