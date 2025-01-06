Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 31 Dec 2024

Abate As Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for issuance of Equity Shares and / or other securities of the Company by way of preferential issue or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required under applicable laws 2.To declare and fix relevant date for the proposed preferential issue. 3An Increase in the limit on the maximum number of Directors from 15 (Fifteen) to 20 (Twenty) by amending the clause no 128 of Article of Association of the company subject to the approval of shareholders. 4To approve draft of notice of postal ballot 5To appoint Rupal Patel Practicing Company Secretary as scrutinizer 1. Issuance and allotment of upto 7,37,87,128 (Seven Crores Thirty Seven lakhs eighty-seven thousand one hundred and Twenty Eight) Equity shares in one or more tranches on preferential basis (Preferential Offer) to the promoter and non-promoter entity / public category. 2. Proposal for amendment of Articles of Association by substitution of Article 128 of with the new Article 128 to increase the limit on maximum number of directors of the company at any point of time, from the existing limit of 15 (Fifteen) to new limit of 20 (Twenty). 3. Approved the draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on February 05, 2025 through Video Conferencing instead of Postal Ballot. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Abate As Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial statement along with limited review report for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. The Board Of Directors Of The Company At Its Meeting Held Today I.E. Wednesday, 13Th November, 2024 Have Inter Alia, Considered And Approved The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Abate As Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATMENTS ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 2.FIX DAY DATE & TIME FOR AGM 3.APPROVE DIRECTORS REPORT SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT and 4.FIX THE BOOK CLOSURE DATE Outcome of Board meeting held on 12th August 2024 to approve unaudited Financial results along with Limited Review report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 and fix day, date and time of 33rd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Abate As Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Submission of Board Meeting outcome for the meeting held on 29th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024