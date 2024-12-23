iifl-logo-icon 1
Abate As Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.46
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Abate As Industries Ltd

Abate As Indust FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.24

0.18

-0.06

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

0.24

0.19

-0.08

0

Capital expenditure

0

0.02

-0.01

0

Free cash flow

0.24

0.21

-0.09

0

Equity raised

-8.73

-8.75

-8.63

-8.87

Investing

0.02

-0.06

0

0

Financing

0.12

0

0.01

0.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.35

-8.59

-8.71

-8.86

