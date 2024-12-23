Abate As Industries Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE- 2

Industry structure and developments:

The Indian healthcare sector has become a major contributor to Indias growth and employment, covering diverse segments like hospitals, medical devices, clinical trials, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance and medical equipment.

The sector is expanding rapidly, driven by enhanced coverage, services and growing investments by both public and private players. The governments initiatives to increase healthcare spending and improve healthcare infrastructure have further bolstered the industrys growth.

COVID-19 has not only brought challenges, but also presented several growth opportunities to the healthcare sector. The pandemic has highlighted the critical role of healthcare organizations and it has driven transformation by accelerating the pace of reforms in Indias healthcare sector.

Furthermore, the industrys expansion continues to be fueled by the rising need for healthcare services due to increasing life expectancy, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and changing lifestyles of Indian population. As a result, the healthcare sector has emerged as a significant contributor in generating job opportunities and adding to the countrys GDP.

Opportunities & Threats:

The possible opportunities in healthcare will be availability of the latest technology, vulnerabilities of competitors, absence of dominant position and new niche, horizontal and vertical markets. The Company has got tremendous learning from the positives and significant challenges encountered by peers, against which it is de-risking itself. The policy push in healthcare industry by the governments and individuals, especially after COVID, will act as a springboard for better opportunities. The Company is looking for a strong period ahead in the Eye Care industry, and in the healthcare industry as a whole.

While, the possible threats can be new competitors, loss of main support staff, Economic shifts and Change in referral sources or market demand. The major threats to business activities will be continuous changes and lots of competition in the field from other Players and so all new developments become obsolete with in very short time. Further the company has to do activities with very thin margin, but very huge in quantity.

Outlook:

The outlook for the eye care is positive and shall witness higher growth being in service sector. Healthcare is expected to remain a major contributor to the economy in the coming years as various policies, innovations and investments are anticipated to shape the industrys future impacting economic growth. The increasing focus on digital health solutions, telemedicine and other technological advancements in the healthcare industry has opened new avenues for growth and innovation. The government plans to increase the budget allocation for public health spending to 2.5% by 2025, which will be beneficial given the huge demand for tertiary care and specialty hospitals.

Risks & Concerns:

Some of the major risks & concerns of the Health Sector in India are mainly Competition intensity and new entrants to the market, Pace of obsolescence of technology and treatment methods, Non availability of good quality materials could impact on time delivery of service to clients, labor shortage and attrition of key staff including medical professionals, Increased compliance and regulatory challenges, Public health policy and pro-active health care & high out of pocket expenditure.

Continuity Of Business:

Continuity is essential for sustenance and the new promoters has already established a sound strategy. This would provide greater confidence in our Investors, Stakeholders and our future customers. Our goal is to achieve overall plant efficiency. Identification of waste across the value chain and eliminating it by improving product quality, service levels, productivity, planning and yields is integral to our approach. To bring about a cultural, Social and Economic change across the organization with "quality first" management program. There will be high level of commitment from each team member across the organization.

Environment Health and Safety:

The Companys operations would spread across different geographical regions and would be subject to a wide range of laws and regulations for Environment health and safety. Any failure to procure, renew or maintain the required permits or approvals or any violations may result in substantial fines or penalties, the imposition of other civil or criminal sanctions, clean-up costs, claims for personal injury or property damages, restrictions on or the suspension of our operating permits or activities. Any such violation may also lead to interruption of our operations and may have adverse effect on the Companys financial condition, results of operations and profitability.

Internal Control Systems & Risk Management:

Your Company has established internal control systems to ensure optimum use in protecting its resources and ensuring adherence to its policies, procedures and statutes. There is proper and adequate system of internal control for the Company. The Company has appointed Internal Auditor to review the adequacy of the Internal Controls Systems, procedures & policies. The internal auditor evaluates the adequacy of the internal control system by testing the control mechanism and give their recommendations to the management.

Material developments in Human Resources:

The primary objective of any human resource management is to ensure the availability of competent and willing workforce to the organisation as well as to meet the needs, aspirations, values and dignity of individuals/employees and having due concern for the socio-economic problems of the community and the country.

The Company had strong belief in Human Resources & accordingly policies are drawn from time to time. However, there are no material developments in human resources.

Future Prospects

• Expansion: Plans to expand healthcare services and increase market share in the eye care segment.

• Innovation: Continued investment in digital health solutions, telemedicine, and advanced medical technologies.

• Quality Improvement: Focus on enhancing service quality and patient outcomes through a "quality first" management program

Conclusion

Abate AS Industries Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing healthcare market in India. In future with a strong financial foundation, strategic investments in technology and infrastructure, and a commitment to quality and innovation, the company is poised for sustainable growth. However, it must navigate challenges such as competition, regulatory compliance, and operational risks to maintain its market leadership and achieve long-term success.

Cautionary Statement:

Statements in the Annual Report, particularly those, which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys projections, estimates and expectations, may constitute future-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Although the expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results might differ significantly.