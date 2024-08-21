|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Sep 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|Submission of Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 Clarification for the delay in Submission of Annual Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024) Submission of Proceeding of 33rd Annual General meeting of the Company held on 11th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report & Voting results of 33rd Annual General Meeting held on 11th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
