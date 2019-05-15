ABG Shipyard Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-2,749.53
-1,185.89
-224.04
173.7
Depreciation
-81.5
-99.17
-91.78
-103.71
Tax paid
19.38
288.18
96.87
-66.57
Working capital
-1,113.73
887.55
990.93
566.72
Other operating items
Operating
-3,925.39
-109.33
771.98
570.14
Capital expenditure
-3.24
-29.61
-61.76
106.01
Free cash flow
-3,928.63
-138.94
710.22
676.15
Equity raised
1,063.12
2,968.19
3,037.69
2,825.95
Investing
0
-3.56
-6.33
-3.83
Financing
3,117.31
3,290.05
2,290.61
2,282.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
251.79
6,115.73
6,032.19
5,780.44
