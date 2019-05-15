iifl-logo-icon 1
ABG Shipyard Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.2
(-4.00%)
May 15, 2019

ABG Shipyard Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2,749.53

-1,185.89

-224.04

173.7

Depreciation

-81.5

-99.17

-91.78

-103.71

Tax paid

19.38

288.18

96.87

-66.57

Working capital

-1,113.73

887.55

990.93

566.72

Other operating items

Operating

-3,925.39

-109.33

771.98

570.14

Capital expenditure

-3.24

-29.61

-61.76

106.01

Free cash flow

-3,928.63

-138.94

710.22

676.15

Equity raised

1,063.12

2,968.19

3,037.69

2,825.95

Investing

0

-3.56

-6.33

-3.83

Financing

3,117.31

3,290.05

2,290.61

2,282.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

251.79

6,115.73

6,032.19

5,780.44

