ABG Shipyard Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.2
(-4.00%)
May 15, 2019|03:29:14 PM

ABG Shipyard Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

34.27

392.12

1,625

2,099.65

yoy growth (%)

-91.26

-75.86

-22.6

-12.21

Raw materials

-495.87

-227.42

-735.89

-994.98

As % of sales

1,446.91

57.99

45.28

47.38

Employee costs

-47.16

-65.44

-69.3

-85.9

As % of sales

137.61

16.68

4.26

4.09

Other costs

-1,305.61

-390.72

-383.55

-381.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3,809.65

99.64

23.6

18.16

Operating profit

-1,814.38

-291.47

436.26

637.28

OPM

-5,294.18

-74.33

26.84

30.35

Depreciation

-81.5

-99.17

-91.78

-103.71

Interest expense

-857.13

-804.78

-608.93

-401.3

Other income

3.48

9.54

40.41

41.43

Profit before tax

-2,749.53

-1,185.89

-224.04

173.7

Taxes

19.38

288.18

96.87

-66.57

Tax rate

-0.7

-24.3

-43.23

-38.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2,730.15

-897.7

-127.17

107.13

Exceptional items

-974.55

0

-72.13

0

Net profit

-3,704.71

-897.7

-199.3

107.13

yoy growth (%)

312.68

350.42

-286.03

-40.57

NPM

-10,809.95

-228.93

-12.26

5.1

