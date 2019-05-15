Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
34.27
392.12
1,625
2,099.65
yoy growth (%)
-91.26
-75.86
-22.6
-12.21
Raw materials
-495.87
-227.42
-735.89
-994.98
As % of sales
1,446.91
57.99
45.28
47.38
Employee costs
-47.16
-65.44
-69.3
-85.9
As % of sales
137.61
16.68
4.26
4.09
Other costs
-1,305.61
-390.72
-383.55
-381.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3,809.65
99.64
23.6
18.16
Operating profit
-1,814.38
-291.47
436.26
637.28
OPM
-5,294.18
-74.33
26.84
30.35
Depreciation
-81.5
-99.17
-91.78
-103.71
Interest expense
-857.13
-804.78
-608.93
-401.3
Other income
3.48
9.54
40.41
41.43
Profit before tax
-2,749.53
-1,185.89
-224.04
173.7
Taxes
19.38
288.18
96.87
-66.57
Tax rate
-0.7
-24.3
-43.23
-38.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2,730.15
-897.7
-127.17
107.13
Exceptional items
-974.55
0
-72.13
0
Net profit
-3,704.71
-897.7
-199.3
107.13
yoy growth (%)
312.68
350.42
-286.03
-40.57
NPM
-10,809.95
-228.93
-12.26
5.1
