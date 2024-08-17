iifl-logo-icon 1
ABG Shipyard Ltd Share Price

1.2
(-4.00%)
May 15, 2019|03:29:14 PM

ABG Shipyard Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

1.2

Prev. Close

1.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

1.2

Day's Low

1.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-818.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ABG Shipyard Ltd Corporate Action

ABG Shipyard Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

ABG Shipyard Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:08 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.73%

Non-Promoter- 50.49%

Institutions: 50.49%

Non-Institutions: 39.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ABG Shipyard Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

54.03

53.84

50.92

50.92

Preference Capital

333.65

257.09

0

0

Reserves

-3,209.89

491.55

1,318.93

1,519.46

Net Worth

-2,822.21

802.48

1,369.85

1,570.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

34.27

392.12

1,625

2,099.65

yoy growth (%)

-91.26

-75.86

-22.6

-12.21

Raw materials

-495.87

-227.42

-735.89

-994.98

As % of sales

1,446.91

57.99

45.28

47.38

Employee costs

-47.16

-65.44

-69.3

-85.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-2,749.53

-1,185.89

-224.04

173.7

Depreciation

-81.5

-99.17

-91.78

-103.71

Tax paid

19.38

288.18

96.87

-66.57

Working capital

-1,113.73

887.55

990.93

566.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.26

-75.86

-22.6

-12.21

Op profit growth

522.48

-166.81

-31.54

-4.57

EBIT growth

396.55

-199.01

-33.06

-5.66

Net profit growth

312.68

350.42

-286.03

-40.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

464.45

1,514.83

2,035.02

2,423.83

2,048.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

464.45

1,514.83

2,035.02

2,423.83

2,048.73

Other Operating Income

6.88

126.01

56.13

48.65

87.19

Other Income

10.78

40.86

58.45

43.7

29.06

ABG Shipyard Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ABG Shipyard Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rishi Agarwal

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar

Executive Director

S Muthuswamy

Nominee (IDBI)

Ranjitha Godbole

Independent Director

Sushil Agarwal

Independent Director

Ravi Nevatia

Additional Director

Rajani Podar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ABG Shipyard Ltd

Summary

ABG Shipyard Ltd is the Indias largest private sector shipyard. The company is having the satisfied customer base all around the world. They are having the manufacturing process which is in line with world-class standards and the Yard is certified by DNV for ISO 9001:2000. They are the first to produce diesel electric dynamic ships, pollution control vessels, all aluminium jet propelled crafts. The company is having their registered office and the yard situated at Surat in the state of Gujarat. The companys shipyard has state of the art, manufacturing facilities including a Ship-lift Facility with a lift capacity of 4500 tons, side transfer facilities, CNC plasma cutting machine, Bending rolls, Hydraulic press, Cold shearing machine, Frame bending machine and steel processing machinery. The Shipyard also has blasting shop and fabrication shop covered in 4 bays of 150 x 30 M each equipped with 20T EOT Cranes.ABG Shipyard Ltd, the flagship company of ABG group was incorporated in the year 1985 as Magdalla Shipyard Pvt Ltd with the main objective of carrying Shipbuilding and Ship Repair business. In the year 1990, the company delivered their first ship. In a span of 15 years from the year 1991, the company has achieved the status of the largest private sector shipbuilding yard in India with satisfied customer base all around the world.In the year 1993, the company received their first major domestic order of building 4 mini bulk carriers for Vikram Ispat. In the year 1994, they
