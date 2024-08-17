Summary

ABG Shipyard Ltd is the Indias largest private sector shipyard. The company is having the satisfied customer base all around the world. They are having the manufacturing process which is in line with world-class standards and the Yard is certified by DNV for ISO 9001:2000. They are the first to produce diesel electric dynamic ships, pollution control vessels, all aluminium jet propelled crafts. The company is having their registered office and the yard situated at Surat in the state of Gujarat. The companys shipyard has state of the art, manufacturing facilities including a Ship-lift Facility with a lift capacity of 4500 tons, side transfer facilities, CNC plasma cutting machine, Bending rolls, Hydraulic press, Cold shearing machine, Frame bending machine and steel processing machinery. The Shipyard also has blasting shop and fabrication shop covered in 4 bays of 150 x 30 M each equipped with 20T EOT Cranes.ABG Shipyard Ltd, the flagship company of ABG group was incorporated in the year 1985 as Magdalla Shipyard Pvt Ltd with the main objective of carrying Shipbuilding and Ship Repair business. In the year 1990, the company delivered their first ship. In a span of 15 years from the year 1991, the company has achieved the status of the largest private sector shipbuilding yard in India with satisfied customer base all around the world.In the year 1993, the company received their first major domestic order of building 4 mini bulk carriers for Vikram Ispat. In the year 1994, they

