ABG Shipyard Ltd Key Ratios

1.2
(-4.00%)
May 15, 2019|03:29:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.9

-20.53

-17.16

18.19

Op profit growth

-168.43

-33.24

-9

21.19

EBIT growth

-205.36

-37.25

-9.19

22.55

Net profit growth

305.8

-321.95

-46.16

-4.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-64.49

25.53

30.4

27.67

EBIT margin

-84.31

21.68

27.46

25.04

Net profit margin

-200.05

-13.35

4.78

7.35

RoCE

-4.92

5.09

9.39

12.74

RoNW

-19.7

-3.66

1.6

3.32

RoA

-2.92

-0.78

0.4

0.93

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

18.87

37.46

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-185.74

-64.2

-3.36

14.94

Book value per share

161.55

278.19

317.29

295.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

16.98

10.17

P/CEPS

-1.22

-3.98

-95.32

25.5

P/B

1.99

0.91

1.01

1.29

EV/EBIDTA

-28.96

14.14

8.61

7.03

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-23.99

-38.24

-41.74

-34.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

88.71

22

12.02

15.84

Inventory days

3,775.83

958.33

673.52

422.68

Creditor days

-352.64

-189.25

-93.84

-59.43

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.47

-0.58

-1.38

-1.84

Net debt / equity

7.93

3.72

2.67

2.18

Net debt / op. profit

-23.76

12.43

6.8

4.69

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.5

-43.98

-44.7

-51.27

Employee costs

-14.53

-4.99

-4.81

-3.92

Other costs

-99.45

-25.49

-20.08

-17.13

