Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.9
-20.53
-17.16
18.19
Op profit growth
-168.43
-33.24
-9
21.19
EBIT growth
-205.36
-37.25
-9.19
22.55
Net profit growth
305.8
-321.95
-46.16
-4.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-64.49
25.53
30.4
27.67
EBIT margin
-84.31
21.68
27.46
25.04
Net profit margin
-200.05
-13.35
4.78
7.35
RoCE
-4.92
5.09
9.39
12.74
RoNW
-19.7
-3.66
1.6
3.32
RoA
-2.92
-0.78
0.4
0.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
18.87
37.46
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-185.74
-64.2
-3.36
14.94
Book value per share
161.55
278.19
317.29
295.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
16.98
10.17
P/CEPS
-1.22
-3.98
-95.32
25.5
P/B
1.99
0.91
1.01
1.29
EV/EBIDTA
-28.96
14.14
8.61
7.03
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-23.99
-38.24
-41.74
-34.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
88.71
22
12.02
15.84
Inventory days
3,775.83
958.33
673.52
422.68
Creditor days
-352.64
-189.25
-93.84
-59.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.47
-0.58
-1.38
-1.84
Net debt / equity
7.93
3.72
2.67
2.18
Net debt / op. profit
-23.76
12.43
6.8
4.69
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.5
-43.98
-44.7
-51.27
Employee costs
-14.53
-4.99
-4.81
-3.92
Other costs
-99.45
-25.49
-20.08
-17.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.