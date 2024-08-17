ABG Shipyard Ltd Summary

ABG Shipyard Ltd is the Indias largest private sector shipyard. The company is having the satisfied customer base all around the world. They are having the manufacturing process which is in line with world-class standards and the Yard is certified by DNV for ISO 9001:2000. They are the first to produce diesel electric dynamic ships, pollution control vessels, all aluminium jet propelled crafts. The company is having their registered office and the yard situated at Surat in the state of Gujarat. The companys shipyard has state of the art, manufacturing facilities including a Ship-lift Facility with a lift capacity of 4500 tons, side transfer facilities, CNC plasma cutting machine, Bending rolls, Hydraulic press, Cold shearing machine, Frame bending machine and steel processing machinery. The Shipyard also has blasting shop and fabrication shop covered in 4 bays of 150 x 30 M each equipped with 20T EOT Cranes.ABG Shipyard Ltd, the flagship company of ABG group was incorporated in the year 1985 as Magdalla Shipyard Pvt Ltd with the main objective of carrying Shipbuilding and Ship Repair business. In the year 1990, the company delivered their first ship. In a span of 15 years from the year 1991, the company has achieved the status of the largest private sector shipbuilding yard in India with satisfied customer base all around the world.In the year 1993, the company received their first major domestic order of building 4 mini bulk carriers for Vikram Ispat. In the year 1994, they received their first export order. Also, they commissioned Unique Ship-lifting Facility during the year. In the year 1995, the company was converted into public limited company.In the year 2000, the company received first Government order from Indian Coast Guard for 2 Interceptor Boats. In the year 2001, they entered into Gulf/ Mid East market. In the year 2004, the company commenced their major expansion for producing ships upto 120,000 dwt and 250 metres length. During the year 2005-06, the company successfully delivered 5 vessels to their customers. In January 22, 2006, the company acquired a small ship repair unit, namely Crossocean Ship Repair Limited, FZE, Fujairah, UAE.During the year 2006-07, the company delivered 6 vessels to the customers. They received prestigious orders from Pacific First Shipping Pte, Singapore, Essar Shipping & Logistics, Cyprus and other repeat orders from their existing clients Vroon Offshore B V, Netherlands, Lamnalco Ltd, Cyprus and Gujarat Ambuja Cement. In May 2007, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the acquisition of Vipul Shipyard at Magdalla Port, in Gujarat. In August 2007, the acquisition was completed and thus Vipul Shipyard became a partnership firm of the company.During the year 2007-08, the company successfully delivered 6 vessels to the customers. The company received prestigious orders from Precious Shipping Public Company Ltd, Thailand, Bereederungsgesellschaft H Vogemann GmbH & Co. KG, Germany. They also received repeated orders from existing customer Essar Shipping & Logistics, Cyprus. In March 2008, the company divested their investment in the subsidiary company, Crossocean Ship Repair Limited FZE, UAE and thus Crossocean Ship Repair Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary company.During the year 2008-09, the company successfully delivered 6 (six) vessels taking the total up to 109 vessels delivered so far by company. They bagged a prestigious order for the construction of 2 Jackup Drilling Rigs from Essar Oilfields Services Ltd, Mauritius. In April 2008, company commenced their operations at the Dahej unit and in December 2008, they began building rigs at Dahej Rig Building Yard.In June 2008, the company bagged a prestigious order for the construction of 3 units of sub-sea multi purpose vessels from Sealion Shipping Ltd on behalf of Toisa Ltd. In October 20, 2008, the company made Eleventh Land Developers Pvt Ltd as their subsidiary company. The company is installing a ship-lift system and ship transfer system at Dahej, which will be commonly used by the shipyard and rigyard for launching, docking and undocking vessels and rigs. The company expects that Dahej Rig Building Yard, including the ship-lift and transfer system will be fully operational by March 2010.The company is in the process of acquiring Western India Shipyard Ltd, a BSE listed company located at Goa Port, which is on the west coast of India.