ABG Shipyard Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK

The ship-building industry is currently on a downturn with excess capacities globally. The Indian Shipbuilding and Ship Repair industry primarily comprises firms that develop, build and repair - ships, underwater equipment and naval architectures for the shipping industry, fishing industry, naval defence and extraction of ocean resources. India currently has around 28 major shipyards, with 6 under the Central Government, 2 under State Governments, and the remaining under the private sector.

In India, private players hold the majority of the Shipbuilding capacity has the required infrastructure and capacity to build large vessels. Private Shipyards, other than ABG Shipyard Limited and few others are mostly restricted in terms of the capacity and size of ships that they can build.

A growing Indian economy, favorable government policies and incentives framework, a long coastline and growing sea borne trade present a huge business opportunity within the Indian Shipbuilding and Ship Repair industry. Bulk carriers (within large sea going vessels segment) and offshore vessels (within medium size specialized vessels segment) hold maximum demand as per the current order book of the major Indian Shipbuilding companies. The growth drivers for this sector include low labor cost, availability of a skilled workforce, robust domestic demand and a growing steel industry in the country.

The Indian Shipbuilding industry is of strategic importance to the Indian economy and plays an important role in employment generation, development of manufacturing and related industries and national security. The Government of India has set ambitious plans for the Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Industry in the country. It has taken several positive initiatives like "Ease of doing Business", "Make in India" and changes in defence procurement policy to encourage Indigenization of defence and requirements including offset policy. These initiatives will open up a huge opportunity for Indian Shipbuilding Industry. Followings are the key points of Govt.s initiatives taken in the last year:

• Infrastructure status has been provided to Shipbuilding Industry. This will make the Industry eligible to avail/restructure long term loans upto 25 years.

• Financial Assistance (Subsidy Scheme) to Shipbuilding Industry to the tune of Rs.4000 crores over 10 years

• Policy for subcontracting from PSUs to Private Shipyards Rs.50000 crores

• Preference to Indian built ships : Right of first refusal for "Indian make Indian Flag" vessels

• Setting up of National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) with a corpus of Rs.20000 crores. The idea is to revive commercially viable including stalled Infrastructure projects.

• Indirect Tax Exemptions announced - Excise Duty and Customs Duty OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

Indian Ship Building market has high potential and consequent benefits to the economy.

Indias hinterland connectivity is mainly based on road and rail with domestic waterways, both coastal shipping and inland waterways playing a limited role. India has an extensive network of inland waterways in the form of rivers, canals, backwaters and creeks. Of the total navigable length of 14,500 km, 5200 km of the river and 4000 km of canals can be used by mechanized crafts. Freight transportation by waterways is highly under-utilized in the country as compared to countries and regions like the United States, China and the European Union. India has recognized 106 waterways of which 6 are declared as national waterways. Economic viability of a waterway to carry traffic as an alternative to rail and road depends on its length which should be a minimum 500 km and 250 km for both cases respectively. Apart from this, it should have a large hinterland coverage area and potential in order to generate enough traffic on routes.

Globally domestic waterways are found to be cost effective as well as environmentally friendly means of transporting freight. This is also true in India for instance, the cost of moving coal via coastal shipping is one-sixth of the cost of moving it by the currently preferred means of railways.

Government initiative to develop inland waterways is big business opportunity for Indian Ship Building Industry in the form of future order of building dredgers, small bulk carriers vessels etc.

Indias crude oil import expected to increase by ~90MMTPA by 2024-25 driven by refinery capacity expansion of HPCL, IOCL & other petroleum companies and higher fuel demand in the economy. The Indian oil companies are estimated to require ~57Mn DWT fleet to meet 2025 import projections; hence current fleet capacity would need to increase by ~1.8x by 2025.

PSU refiners plan to add ~23 million tonnes of refining capacity in the next 10 years. Products exports from India are expected to grow by 20-25 mT by 2025 with Australia, Latin America and Europe being the key long haul export destinations.

Indias imports of LNG have grown 12% over last decade. The momentum is expected to be sustained with5-7% YoY growth driven by power and fertilizer industries. 43 LNG projects with capacity of ~300 MTPA is under construction. This will create demand for ~250-300 new vessels.

Indian LPG imports in last decade have grown rapidly and are expected to grow in the future as well.

Offshore sector is an increasingly important market segment for the ship building industry. There is high level of correlation between supply of offshore vessel and the oil price. In the last few years, there was a decrease in offshore vessel deliveries driven by falling oil prices. But, with the recent increase in oil price, demand for offshore vessel will have upward trend.

Detailed offshore vessel demand medium to long-term forecasts by market segment (2014-2025)

• Offshore support vessel (OSV). The anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) market is driven by a combination of large assets supporting deep water drilling and smaller multi-purpose service vessels. The Platform supply vessel (PSV) market is expected to see the strongest growth out of all offshore support vessel types as a result of increased demand for floating production systems and drillships. The Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRV) market is less subjected to industry cyclicality given the greater exposure to longer term life of field contracts and a relatively consolidated supply chain.

• Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU). Significant growth is expected in the shallow water jackup drilling market before stabilization between 2020 and 2025. Demand for drillships is expected to see robust growth, driven by the deepwater triangle - West Africa, Latin America and North America.

• Floating production unit (FPU). The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) market is project-driven. Asian yards are expected to continue supplying floating storage and offloading (FSO)s.

• Construction vessel demand. The increasing volume of subsea installations and of Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) activities is expected to drive demand for subsea vessels particularly from Latin America and Africa. Subsea, Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines (SURF) vessels are expected to benefit from the increasing volume of subsea installations, particularly in Africa and Latin America. Increasing water depth and size of wind turbines is expected to drive higher requirements for larger cranes and deeper operational capabilities.

Ship Repair business is linked with healthy shipbuilding industry. Ship repair is even more labor intensive and profitable than shipbuilding. India, with its labor advantage and its ideal position on international trade route, is well placed to wrest this business from competitors, once the shipbuilding industry is developed. This can create additional revenue and employment opportunities with marginal increase in investment. Finally, domestic shipbuilding industry would also provide the much needed domestic capability which can be accessed for future needs of the Navy and Coast Guard and help realize the goal of indigenization in defence production.

RISK AND CONCERNS

In India, ship building and ship repair industry is governed by Ministry of Shipping. The shipbuilding industry seems to take off in near future majorly because of Government. support. Thus, political instability and changes in Government. policies would be a cause of concern. Other challenges include:

• Overcapacity & lower realization

• Financing of new orders

• Changing ship economics, ship design and regulations

• Reduction in crude oil price

• Changes on statutory levies

• Increased financing cost

Sales Tax, Customs Duty, Octroi etc. are some of the levies applicable to shipyards. Several shipbuilding nations have relaxed these levies to encourage shipyards.

Finance costs assume greater significance in ship building. Shipyards are required to provide bank guarantees to protect ship buyer. These guarantees comprise performance guarantee (for timely delivery), refund guarantee (for stage payments) and post construction guarantee (towards defects). Cost of bank guarantees is higher. Typically, shipyard requires a working capital of around 25-35 percent of cost of the ship during the entire construction period. Interest rate on working capital is 11% on an average. If comparison is made with other countries in ship building like China, the China Government. provides sovereign refund guarantees for certain class of vessels, thus removing any related burden on shipyard. Interest rates on working capital presently offered to overseas ship building yards are significantly lower like in Korea and China. Indian shipyards face systemic disadvantages in several area which negate their natural competitiveness and adversely impact their chances of succeeding in a globalized shipbuilding industry.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has in place an adequate system of internal control commensurate with its size and nature of its business and ensures proper safeguarding of assets, maintaining proper accounting records and providing reliable financial statements. The financial statements are audited by an Independent Statutory Auditors on quarterly and annual basis with regard to financial effectiveness of operations, financial reports, taxation, accounting standards, statutory compliance etc. The Audit Committee reviews the financial reports and the internal control systems with the Management and the auditors and suggests improvement for strengthening the systems. The finance and accounts functions of the Company are well staffed with qualified and experienced professionals.

The Companys effective control system is supported by an Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) platform i.e. SAP for its main business processes.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Financial performance of the Company for the FY 2015-16 is as under:

Particulars 2015-16 2014-15 Sales and Other Income 37.76 401.67 Profit/(Loss) before Interest, Depreciation & Tax (1866.53) (361.82) Less: Interest (Net) 801.49 724.89 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation & Tax (2668.02) (1086.71) Less: Depreciation 81.51 99.18 Profit/(Loss) before Tax (2749.53) (1185.89) Exceptional/Extraordinary Items 974.56 - Less: Provisions for Taxation (19.38) (288.19) Net Profit/(Net Loss) after Tax (3704.71) (897.70)

During the financial year ended 31st March 2016, the Company reported revenue from operations of Rs 37.76 Crores and EBDIT of Rs. (1866.53) Crores. Net loss after tax is Rs 3704.71 Crores. Major reasons for increased losses are low level of business activity resulting into low turnover, impairment of inventories and increased interest cost. Exceptional items include foreign exchange losses and reversal of profits on account of cancellation of contract / invocation of bank guarantees.

Your Company has delivered a Pollution Control Vessel to the Indian Coast Guard, however, during the period under review, the Company could not deliver any other ship as its Dahej yard was closed from June, 2015 and Surat yard was partially operational. Progress of construction of vessels was affected due to the factors like unavailability of working capital etc. In Surat yard, ship repair activity is going on at present but with low volume. The Company has undertaken repair of Coast Guard Vessels and other commercial vessels in the period under review.

HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company recognizes the Human Resources as its most important assets and is constantly engaged in enriching the value and developing competencies of Human Resources through various development strategies.

The relationship between the management and the employees is very cordial and there are no outstanding industrial disputes. The management also has well laid down HR Policies for its employees. Welfare and health & safety of employees are high priority areas.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

Innovation is an on-going process in the Company. It is the endeavor of Company to encourage inventions of new products and processes in order to increase IP Assets of the Company.

The Company has developed an effective internal system to protect its Intellectual Property Rights.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The report may contain certain statements that the Company believes are, or may be considered to be "forward looking statements" that describe our objectives, plans or goals. All these forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, government action, economic development and risks inherent in the Companys growth strategy and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statements.