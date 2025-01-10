iifl-logo-icon 1
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

61.3
(-3.34%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.21

16.34

1.74

1.93

Net Worth

20.61

22.34

7.74

7.93

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.61

22.34

7.74

7.93

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.02

2.08

2.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.89

0.65

0.41

0.47

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.84

0.67

0.34

0.34

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.3

4.73

0.41

0.41

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.46

-4.06

-0.07

-0.07

Cash

18.87

21

4.91

4.95

Total Assets

20.61

22.34

7.74

7.92

