Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.21
16.34
1.74
1.93
Net Worth
20.61
22.34
7.74
7.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.61
22.34
7.74
7.93
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.02
2.08
2.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.89
0.65
0.41
0.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.84
0.67
0.34
0.34
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.3
4.73
0.41
0.41
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.46
-4.06
-0.07
-0.07
Cash
18.87
21
4.91
4.95
Total Assets
20.61
22.34
7.74
7.92
