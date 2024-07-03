iifl-logo-icon 1
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Share Price

69.7
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:17:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open71.1
  Day's High71.1
  52 Wk High85.02
  Prev. Close69.7
  Day's Low69.7
  52 Wk Low 29.9
  Turnover (lac)0.28
  P/E24.63
  Face Value10
  Book Value36.34
  EPS2.83
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.64
  Div. Yield3.59
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

71.1

Prev. Close

69.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

71.1

Day's Low

69.7

52 Week's High

85.02

52 Week's Low

29.9

Book Value

36.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.64

P/E

24.63

EPS

2.83

Divi. Yield

3.59

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:30 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.64%

Foreign: 65.64%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 34.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.21

16.34

1.74

1.93

Net Worth

20.61

22.34

7.74

7.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.4

-0.47

4.55

0.89

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kallidaikuruchi V Aiyappan

Non Executive Director

Muthulakshmi

Whole-time Director

Chitra Sivaramakrishnan

Independent Director

M G Bhaskar

Independent Director

Revathi Sureshkumar

Independent Director

Arunachalam Kanaga Sabesan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyothi Mehra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd

Summary

Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited was incorporated on 19 April, 1993 having been promoted by Mr.K.V.Aiyappan, Mrs.Abiraami Arunachalam and Mr.Teckchand H.Vaswani. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13 May,1993. The Companys main businesses are Hire purchase, Leasing and Lending Money against Securities, Movable and immovable properties. The Companys shares are listed in Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. On 18 June, 2003, the Reserve Bank of India classified the Company as a Category B NBFC Company, which is neither accepting Public Deposits nor having Subsidiary Companies.
Company FAQs

What is the Abirami Financial Services India Ltd share price today?

The Abirami Financial Services India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd is ₹37.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd is 24.63 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abirami Financial Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd is ₹29.9 and ₹85.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd?

Abirami Financial Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.60%, 3 Years at 121.43%, 1 Year at 90.96%, 6 Month at 26.73%, 3 Month at 19.97% and 1 Month at 16.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.35 %

