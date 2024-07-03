Summary

Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited was incorporated on 19 April, 1993 having been promoted by Mr.K.V.Aiyappan, Mrs.Abiraami Arunachalam and Mr.Teckchand H.Vaswani. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13 May,1993. The Companys main businesses are Hire purchase, Leasing and Lending Money against Securities, Movable and immovable properties. The Companys shares are listed in Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. On 18 June, 2003, the Reserve Bank of India classified the Company as a Category B NBFC Company, which is neither accepting Public Deposits nor having Subsidiary Companies.

