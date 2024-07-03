Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹71.1
Prev. Close₹69.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹71.1
Day's Low₹69.7
52 Week's High₹85.02
52 Week's Low₹29.9
Book Value₹36.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.64
P/E24.63
EPS2.83
Divi. Yield3.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.21
16.34
1.74
1.93
Net Worth
20.61
22.34
7.74
7.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.4
-0.47
4.55
0.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kallidaikuruchi V Aiyappan
Non Executive Director
Muthulakshmi
Whole-time Director
Chitra Sivaramakrishnan
Independent Director
M G Bhaskar
Independent Director
Revathi Sureshkumar
Independent Director
Arunachalam Kanaga Sabesan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyothi Mehra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd
Summary
Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited was incorporated on 19 April, 1993 having been promoted by Mr.K.V.Aiyappan, Mrs.Abiraami Arunachalam and Mr.Teckchand H.Vaswani. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13 May,1993. The Companys main businesses are Hire purchase, Leasing and Lending Money against Securities, Movable and immovable properties. The Companys shares are listed in Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. On 18 June, 2003, the Reserve Bank of India classified the Company as a Category B NBFC Company, which is neither accepting Public Deposits nor having Subsidiary Companies.
Read More
The Abirami Financial Services India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹69.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd is ₹37.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd is 24.63 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abirami Financial Services India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abirami Financial Services India Ltd is ₹29.9 and ₹85.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Abirami Financial Services India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.60%, 3 Years at 121.43%, 1 Year at 90.96%, 6 Month at 26.73%, 3 Month at 19.97% and 1 Month at 16.24%.
