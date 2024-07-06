iifl-logo-icon 1
Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Management Discussions

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

During the year the other income of your company stood at Rs. 183.13 Lakhs compared to Rs. 1984.23 Lakhs against the previous year.

WEBSITE:

Performance particulars of the company can be ascertained by the shareholders/public from website, www.afslindia.in.

FUTURE PROSPECTS:

• Increase of cash inflow by revising rental structures already in existence.

• To increase investment in trading portfolio depending upon the market conditions.

ECONOMY MEASURES:

The Company has put into effect economy measures consistently with the need to continue the operations on a moderate scale with efficiency and promptness.

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

Your Company is exposed to normal financial risk factors such as Interest rate volatility, economic cycle and credit risk. Your Company manages these risks by adopting prudent business and risk management policies.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROL:

Your Company has got adequate system of internal controls and the management ensures adherence to all internal control practices and procedures. The Audit Committee critically reviews periodically the adequacy of internal controls and suggests control measures for further improvement/transparency.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls commensurate with its size. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses were observed.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors wish to thank the Companys Bankers for their continued support. The Directors also wish to thank the Companys customers and stakeholders for their patronage.

Your Directors place on record their appreciation of the good work done by the employees of the Company at all level.

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD
(Sd/-) (Sd/-)
Place: Chennai Muthulakshmi Ganesh Chitra Sivaramakrishnan
Date : 06/07/2024 Director Whole Time Director
DIN:00286658 DIN:00292725

