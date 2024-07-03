iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Company Summary

58.35
(-4.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:45:00 PM

Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Summary

Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited was incorporated on 19 April, 1993 having been promoted by Mr.K.V.Aiyappan, Mrs.Abiraami Arunachalam and Mr.Teckchand H.Vaswani. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 13 May,1993. The Companys main businesses are Hire purchase, Leasing and Lending Money against Securities, Movable and immovable properties. The Companys shares are listed in Bombay Stock Exchange. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. On 18 June, 2003, the Reserve Bank of India classified the Company as a Category B NBFC Company, which is neither accepting Public Deposits nor having Subsidiary Companies.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.