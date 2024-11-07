Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve un-audited financials for the Quarter/ half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited review report of the Statutory Auditor for the Quarter / half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) With reference to the captioned subject and as per the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of board meeting held on 07-11-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30/06/2024. 2. To take on record the Limited review report of the Statutory Auditor for the Quarter ended 30/06/2024. 3. To take on record a) the Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit report for the Quarter ended 30/06/2024 certified by Practicing Company Secretary. b) the shareholding pattern as on 30/06/2024 submitted to BSE. 4. To consider any other business with the permission of the chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held 05/08/2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and appoint Ms. Jyoti Mehra (ACS: 63581) as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer for the Company. 2. To consider retirement by rotation and re-appointment of Mrs. Muthulakshmi Ganesh retiring Director. 3. To consider and recommend dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 4. To consider and adopt Directors report along with its Annexures. 5. To confirm the date time and venue for 31st Annual General Meeting and approval of Notice. 6. To consider and approve Closure of Register of Members and to fix cut-off date. 7. To take on record Secretarial Audit report issued by Practicing Company Secretary. 8. To appoint scrutinizer for the 31st Annual General Meeting. 9. To consider any other business with the permission of the chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 06-07-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

ABIRAMI FINANCIAL SERVICES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve audited financial results for the Quarter/Year ended 31-03-2024. 2. To take on record the Audit report of the Statutory Auditor for the Year ended 31-03-2024. 3. To appoint Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 4. To take note of resignation of Mr. Raju Lal Jat Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer for the Company. 5. To consider and transfer the unclaimed shares dividend and other benefits to IEPF for the Financial Year 2015-16. 6. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24/05/2024 Resignation of Company Secretary/Compliance Officer with effect from 31/05/2024 Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 24 May 2024

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024