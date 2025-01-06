Abirami Financial Services (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.4
-0.47
4.55
0.89
Other operating items
Operating
0.4
-0.47
4.55
0.89
Capital expenditure
0
-0.16
0.02
-0.95
Free cash flow
0.4
-0.63
4.58
-0.06
Equity raised
3.98
4.13
4.57
5.04
Investing
-0.42
0.68
-4.69
-0.08
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0.18
0.17
Net in cash
3.96
4.18
4.64
5.08
