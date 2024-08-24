|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|The 31.,Annual General Meeting of the company will be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means [OAVM) on Friday the 23r,r August, 2024 at 03.00 pM IST Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024)
