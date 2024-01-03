Abril Paper Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
5.21
6.94
Preference Capital
0.57
0
Reserves
4.74
0.43
Net Worth
10.52
7.37
Minority Interest
Debt
1.07
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.59
7.37
Fixed Assets
0.49
0.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
8.84
4.08
Inventories
3.35
1.75
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
6.21
2.8
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.65
0.29
Sundry Creditors
-0.85
-0.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.52
-0.45
Cash
2.25
2.85
Total Assets
11.58
7.37
