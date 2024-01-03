Abril Paper Tech Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
352.95
|18.18
|5,979.06
|72.56
|1.42
|1,360.29
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
493.85
|14.02
|3,261.88
|41.05
|1.01
|555.86
|409.09
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
273
|20.68
|1,721.76
|17.06
|0.87
|385.33
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
75.86
|18.28
|1,508.48
|21.31
|1.32
|393.42
|97.6
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd
PDMJEPAPER
131.9
|11.99
|1,252.39
|36.24
|0.46
|196.45
|61.38
