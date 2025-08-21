No Record Found
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
5.21
6.94
Preference Capital
0.57
0
Reserves
4.74
0.43
Net Worth
10.52
7.37
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
352.95
|18.18
|5,979.06
|72.56
|1.42
|1,360.29
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
493.85
|14.02
|3,261.88
|41.05
|1.01
|555.86
|409.09
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
273
|20.68
|1,721.76
|17.06
|0.87
|385.33
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
75.86
|18.28
|1,508.48
|21.31
|1.32
|393.42
|97.6
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd
PDMJEPAPER
131.9
|11.99
|1,252.39
|36.24
|0.46
|196.45
|61.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vipul Dobariya
Non Executive Director
Prince Lathiya
Independent Director
Urvashi Dave
Independent Director
Mehul Narendrakumar Hingu
Whole Time Director
Ashvinbhai Lathiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Daxa Boghara
238/3 Shiva Ind.Estate,
Jolva Ta Palsana,
Gujarat - 394305
Tel: 0261-2990 124
Website: http://www.abrilpapertech.com
Email: info@abrilpapertech.com
