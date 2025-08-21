iifl-logo

Abril Paper Tech Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Abril Paper Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Abril Paper Tech Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Aug, 2025|05:01 PM
Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 85.19%

Non-Promoter- 14.80%

Institutions: 14.80%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Abril Paper Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

5.21

6.94

Preference Capital

0.57

0

Reserves

4.74

0.43

Net Worth

10.52

7.37

Minority Interest

Abril Paper Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

352.95

18.185,979.0672.561.421,360.29285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

493.85

14.023,261.8841.051.01555.86409.09

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

273

20.681,721.7617.060.87385.33305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

75.86

18.281,508.4821.311.32393.4297.6

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

PDMJEPAPER

131.9

11.991,252.3936.240.46196.4561.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Abril Paper Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vipul Dobariya

Non Executive Director

Prince Lathiya

Independent Director

Urvashi Dave

Independent Director

Mehul Narendrakumar Hingu

Whole Time Director

Ashvinbhai Lathiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Daxa Boghara

Registered Office

238/3 Shiva Ind.Estate,

Jolva Ta Palsana,

Gujarat - 394305

Tel: 0261-2990 124

Website: http://www.abrilpapertech.com

Email: info@abrilpapertech.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

What is the Abril Paper Tech Ltd share price today?

The Abril Paper Tech Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Abril Paper Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Abril Paper Tech Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 22 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Abril Paper Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Abril Paper Tech Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 22 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Abril Paper Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Abril Paper Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Abril Paper Tech Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 22 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Abril Paper Tech Ltd?

Abril Paper Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Abril Paper Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Abril Paper Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

