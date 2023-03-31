Abril Paper Tech Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023. You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations together with our restated financial statements included in the Draft Prospectus. You should also read the section entitled “Risk Factors” beginning on page no. 20 of this Draft Prospectus, which discusses a number of factors, risks and contingencies that could affect our financial condition and results of operations. The following discussion relates to our Company and, is based on our restated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI Regulations. Portions of the following discussion are also based on internally prepared statistical information and on other sources. Our fiscal year ends on March 31 of each year, so all references to a particular fiscal year (“Fiscal Year”) are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to “we”, “us” or “our” refers to Abril Paper Tech Limited, our Company. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information included herein are based on our “Restated Financial Statements” for the Period ended on March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 & included in this Draft Prospectus beginning on page no. 121 of this Draft Prospectus.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company was originally incorporated as Abril Paper Tech Private Limited* under Part 1 of chapter XXI of Companies act 2013 by conversion of Registered Partnership Firm M/s. Abril International into Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated November 17, 2023 bearing Corporate Identification Number U17015GJ2023PTC146314 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Center. Subsequently, our Company filed the forms for conversion from “Private Limited Company” to “Public Limited Company” pursuant to a special resolution passed by our shareholders at the EGM held on July 29, 2024 and a Fresh certificate of incorporation Consequent upon conversion to Public Limited company was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre dated September 17, 2024. The CIN of the Company is U17015GJ2023PLC146314.

M/s Abril International, a registered partnership firm, was established on January 1, 2019, with the objective of manufacturing and marketing sublimation heat transfer paper and related products, which find wide applications in the garments, textiles and printing industries.

The firm was initially formed to trade sublimation paper rolls, and in its first year of operation, we achieved a turnover of 26.78 Lacs

In FY 2020, we achieved a turnover of 669.02 lacs from the sourcing and supply of sublimation heat transfer paper and related products. In 2021, we expanded our operations by setting up our sublimation heat transfer coating line in Surat, Gujarat, to cater to the increasing demand from our customers. With steady growth and a focused approach in the sublimation heat transfer paper business, the company reached a turnover of 2525.64 lakhs, 2512.31 Lakhs and 6091.08 Lakhs in FY 2023, FY 2024 and FY 2025 respectively.

As a manufacturer, we specialize in producing sublimation heat transfer paper in various GSM (grams per square meter) specifications, including 30, 65, 75, and 90 GSM. Each GSM specification is designed to meet different needs within the sublimation printing process, offering a range of applications from light and delicate transfers to more robust and detailed printing tasks. We have our own dedicated sales team to market our products and maintain strong customer relationships.

Since inception, the promoters have focused on developing products with heat transfer paper suitable for printing on various types of textile materials as per customer requirements. With the growth in business, the company aims to cater to the national market.

We operates two coating lines, enabling us to Process and supply large quantities of coated sublimation paper. We use quality grade half-white shade virgin paper and specialized coating chemicals, prioritizing consistent coating quality and preserving the integrity of the base paper. We are sourcing base paper directly from Paper manufacturer and dealers of manufacturer. Our well-equipped manufacturing facility is located at 238/3, Shiva Ind. Estate, Jolva, Ta. Palsana,

District-Surat, Gujarat, India 394305, where we operate a Sublimation with Heat Transfer Paper Coating Machine capable of speeds between 120-160 meters / minute. With the ability to coat paper in rolls, we offer customized roll lengths to meet specific customer requirements, supporting our continued business expansion.

Our products find application in various industries including the printing, garments, textile, hosiery and household curtain and furniture.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR:

After the date of last financial period i.e., March 31, 2025, there is no significant development occurred in the Company.

KEY FACTORS AFFECTING THE RESULTS OF OPERATION:

Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors:

1. Changes in Laws and Regulations that apply to our Industry Changes in Fiscal, Economic or Political conditions in India

2. Failure to adapt the changing technology in our industry of operation may adversely affect our business

3. Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdiction in which we operate

4. Competition with existing and new entrants.

5. Any slowdown or shutdown in our manufacturing operations or strikes, work stoppages or increased wage demands by our employees that could interfere with our operations.

6. Our ability to retain our key managements persons and other employees;

7. Companys ability to successfully implement its growth strategy and expansion plans;

8. Failure to comply with the quality standards and requirements of our customers

9. Our inability to get the raw material at competitive price and transfer the upward revision in the price of raw material to the customers. 10. Exchange rate Fluctuation may affect the cost of Raw Material.

OUR SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

RESULTS OF KEY OPERATIONS

(Rs. in lakhs)

For the year ended on Particulars 31.03.2025 *31.03.2024 31.03.2023 Income from continuing operations Revenue from operations Manufacturing Turnover 3,476.56 2,512.31 2,525.64 Trading turnover 2,614.52 0.00 0.00 Total Revenue from Operations 6091.08 2512.31 2525.64 % to total Income 99.99 99.96 100.00 % of growth 142.45 (0.53) - Other Income 0.37 0.89 0.00 % total Income 0.01 0.04 - Total Income 6091.45 2513.20 2525.64 % Increase/(Decrease) 142.38 (0.49) - Expenses Cost of Services Rendered & Material Consumed 5629.19 2164.72 2283.63 Employee benefits expense 80.20 81.24 29.33 % Increase/(Decrease) (1.28) 176.99 - Finance Costs 0.07 32.17 53.88 % Increase/(Decrease) (99.78) (40.29) - Other expenses 180.99 94.69 98.49 % Increase/(Decrease) 91.14 (3.86) - Depreciation and amortisation expenses 11.29 11.14 7.82 % Increase/(Decrease) 1.35 42.46 - Total Expenses 5901.74 2383.96 2473.15 % to Total Income 96.89 94.86 97.92 EBDITA 201.07 172.55 114.19 % to Total Income 3.30 6.87 4.52 Restated profit before tax from continuing operations 189.71 129.24 52.49 Exceptional Item 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total tax expense 48.41 33.26 13.65 Restated profit after tax from continuing operations (A) 141.30 95.98 38.84 % to Total Income 2.32 3.82 1.54 % Increase/(Decrease) 47.22 147.12 -

*It includes the Financial Statements of the partnership firm

COMPARISON OF F.Y. 2024-25 WITH F.Y. 2023-24:

Income from Operations

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Company recorded a significant increase in its total revenue from operations, reaching 6091.08 lakhs, which marks a substantial growth of 142.45% compared to 2512.31 lakhs in FY 2023-24. This notable rise in revenue was primarily driven by a surge in overall business activity and trading of goods in addition to Manufacturing of goods. During FY 2024-25, the revenue comprised manufacturing turnover of 3476.56 lakhs and trading turnover of 2614.52 lakhs. In contrast, the previous financial year, FY 2023-24, had reflected a manufacturing turnover of 2512.31 lakhs. The Manufacturing turnover was increased by 38.38 % in FY 2024-25 in comparison to FY 2023-24. The substantial increase across all revenue streams, particularly in manufacturing, indicates the Companys enhanced operational capacity which was supported by increase in installed capacity and improved market presence during the year.

Other Income

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Company reported other income of 0.37 lakhs, showing a decrease compared to 0.89 lakhs in FY 2023-24. This category of income primarily comprises interest earnings from Investments.

Expenditure:

Cost of Material Consumed

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Company incurred a cost of 5629.19 lakhs towards material consumption which includes cost of material Consumed for manufacturing of 3119.25 Lakhs and for trading of 2509.94 Lakhs. In FY 2024-25, the Overall Cost of material consumed as a percentage of total revenue was 92.42% (for manufacturing operations it was 89.72% & for Trading Operations, it was 96.00%) while it was 86.16 % in FY 2023-24. This indicates the cost of material purchased was increased in FY 2024-25.

Employee Benefits Expenses:

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Companys employee expenses stood at 80.20 lakhs, marking a slight decrease of 1.28% compared to 81.24 lakhs in FY 2023-24. This minor fall in employee costs was primarily due to less remuneration payment Made to Directors of the amount of 15.40 Lakhs compared to remuneration paid in the previous year to Partners as in the nature of partners remuneration as per Income Tax Act, 1961. The expansion in business activities necessitated a larger team, contributing to the higher employee expenditure during the year.

Finance Cost:

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Companys finance cost decreased substantially to 0.07 lakhs from 32.17 lakhs in FY 2023-24, reflecting a sharp decrease of 99.78%. The company is having no borrowings that charges interest. This minor amount of finance cost includes Bank charges only.

Other Expenses

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Company reported other expenses of 180.99 lakhs, a significant increase from 94.69 lakhs in FY 2023-24, representing a sharp rise of 91.14%. This escalation in other expenses was primarily driven by a substantial growth in business activity, which increased by 142.38% during the year. As a result, there was a corresponding high % of rise in transport expenses, Rent and Admin & Marketing expenses. These costs were essential to support and sustain the expanded scale of operations and market presence.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses:

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Company recorded a depreciation expense of 11.29 lakhs, marking an increase of 1.35% compared to 11.14 lakhs in FY 2023-24. This significant rise was primarily due to the acquisition of new Plant & machinery in the FY 2024-25 amounting to Rs. 16.54 Lakhs.

EBIDTA

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Company reported an EBIDTA of 201.07 lakhs, a significant rise from 172.55 lakhs in FY 2023-24. The EBITDA in absolute figures have increased but the EBIDTA margin decreased to 3.30% of total Income in FY 2024-25, compared to 6.87% in the previous year. This decrease was primarily due to substantial increase in percentage of Cost and Expenses to revenue incurred by the company during the year as compared to previous year 2023-24.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

In the Financial Year 2024-25, the Company achieved a Profit After Tax (PAT) of 141.30 lakhs, an increase from 95.98 lakhs in FY 2023-24. However, the PAT margin was 2.32% of the total Income from Operations against the profit margin of 3.82% in FY 2023-24. The profit margin was reduced in the FY 2024-25 on account of the trading activity in which gross margin was 4% only.

COMPARISON OF F.Y. 2023-24 WITH F.Y. 2022-23:

Income from Operations

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company recorded a minor decrease in its total revenue from operations, reaching 2512.31 lakhs, which marks a decrease of 0.53% compared to 2525.64 lakhs in FY 2022-23. Despite of Decrease in Nominal amount of Revenue during the year, the company was able to maintain Revenue earning as equivalent to the earned in Previous year.

Other Income

In the Financial Year 20223-23, the Company reported other income of 0.89 lakhs. This category of income primarily comprises interest earnings from Investments.

Expenditure:

Cost of Material Consumed

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company incurred a cost of 2164.72 lakhs towards material consumption, against 2283.63 lakhs in FY 2022-23. The cost of material consumed as a percentage of total revenue from operations decreased to 86.16% in FY 2022-23, compared to 90.42% in the previous year. This indicates an improvement in timely purchase of raw material and better utilization of raw materials relative to revenue, suggesting enhanced operational effectiveness and possibly improved procurement strategies or economies of scale achieved during the year.

Employee Benefits Expenses:

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the Companys employee expenses stood at 81.24 lakhs, marking a significant increase of 176.99% compared to 29.33 lakhs in FY 2022-23. This rise in employee costs was primarily due to an increase in the workforce to support the growing scale of operations, along with the impact of annual salary increments. The expansion in business activities necessitated a larger team, contributing to the higher employee expenditure during the year.

Finance Cost:

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the Companys finance cost decreased substantially to 32.17 lakhs from 53.88 lakhs in FY 2022-23, reflecting a sharp decrease of 40.29%. This significant decrease was primarily due to repayment of both short-term & Long-term borrowing reflecting the Companys good financial health and less dependency on the external sources of funds and more reliance on internal sources.

Other Expenses

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company reported other expenses of 94.69 lakhs, a slight decrease from 98.49 lakhs in FY 2022-23, representing a fall of 3.86%.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses:

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company recorded a depreciation expense of 11.14 lakhs, marking an increase of 42.46% compared to 7.82 lakhs in FY 2022-23. This significant rise was primarily due to the acquisition of assets in the FY 2023-24 amounting to Rs. 47.96 Lakhs.

EBIDTA

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company reported an EBIDTA of 172.55 lakhs, a significant rise from 114.19 lakhs in FY 2022-23. The EBIDTA margin also increased to 6.87% of total Income in FY 2023-24, compared to 4.52% in the previous year 2022-23. Despite of Non-increase in revenue as compared to the Previous year, the Company was able to cut Operating costs and maintain Higher EBITDA than the previous year. This improvement was primarily driven by the efficiency in cost management in the business operations during the year, reflecting better operational efficiency and cost absorption.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company achieved a Profit After Tax (PAT) of 95.98 lakhs, an increase from 38.84 lakhs in FY 2022-23. However, the PAT margin was 3.82% of total Income in FY 2023-24 as against the PAT margin of 1.54% in FY 2022-23. This Rise in PAT margin, despite not showing substantial growth in business, was primarily due to less cost required to manage business and reduction in other operating expenses leading to higher profit. These factors collectively impacted the profitability ratio for the year.

CASH FLOW

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars As at 31st March, 2025 As at 31st March, 2024 As at 31st March, 2023 Net cash from Operating Activities (316.96) (343.51) (307.05) Net cash flow from Investing Activities (22.39) (66.42) (34.09) Net Cash Flow Financing Activities 280.17 694.61 347.16

Cash flow March 31, 2025

The Company has negative Cash flow from operating activities on account of negative working capital major portion of which is due to increase of Trade Receivables & inventories more than the profit earned by the Company. The company had invested in the fixed assets and Other Non-current assets resulting into negative cash flow from investing activities. The Company had raised the funds through issue of Share capital and short-term borrowings resulting in the Positive cash flow from financing activities.

Cash flow March 31, 2024

The Company has Negative Cash flow from operating activities on account of negative working capital major portion of which is due to increase of Trade Receivables & inventories more than the profit earned by the Company. The Company had invested in the fixed assets and made non-current investment resulting into negative cash flow from investing activities. The Company had raised the funds through issue of share capital resulting in to Positive cash flow from financing activities.

Cash flow March 31, 2023

The Company has Negative Cash flow from operating activities on account of negative working capital major portion of which is due to increase of Trade Receivables & inventories more than the profit earned by the Company. The company had invested in the fixed assets and Other Non-current assets resulting into negative cash flow from investing activities. The Company had raised the funds from short-term borrowings and also adjustment of partnership capital and repaid the long-term borrowings resulting in the Positive cash flow from financing activities.

Information required as per Item 11 (II) (C) (iv) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations:

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

To our knowledge there have been no unusual or infrequent events or transactions that have taken place during the last three years.

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in ‘Factors Affecting our Results of Operations and the uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” beginning on page no. 20 of this Draft Prospectus. To our knowledge, except as we have described in this Draft Prospectus, there are no known factors which we expect to bring about significant economic changes.

3. Income and Sales on account of major product/main activities

Income and sales of our Company on account of major activities derives from manufacturing and marketing sublimation heat transfer paper and related products.

4. Whether the company has followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues

Our Company has not followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues.

5. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations.

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Section titled “Risk Factors” beginning on page no. 20 in this Draft Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

6. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products increased sales prices.

Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business.

7. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operated.

The Company is in the business of manufacturing, the relevant industry data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Industry Overview" beginning on page no. 74 of this Draft Prospectus.

10. Any significant dependence on a single or few suppliers or customers

Our top 10 buyers and suppliers constitute majority of our business which is reproduced in Chapter title “Business Overview” on page no. 85 of Draft Prospectus.

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Purchases/Sales Particulars* 2024-25 % to revenue 2023-24 % to revenue 2022-23 % to revenue Top 10 Customers 1825.71 29.97 848.00 33.75 1159.64 45.91 Top 10 Suppliers 4785.33 82.65 1465.41 62.15 2197.82 94.93

Note : The above data has been certified by Statutory Auditor of our Company M/s. K.K. Haryani & Co. Chartered Accountants, Dated: June 06, 2025 bearing UDIN: 25110780BMHSQB3354 certified for Top 10 customers and certificate Dated: June 06, 2025 bearing UDIN: 25110780BMHSPX9911 certified for Top 10 Suppliers.

