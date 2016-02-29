Accurate Transformers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.32
52.83
52.29
51.44
Net Worth
38.32
55.83
55.29
54.44
Minority Interest
Debt
269.47
168.35
161.64
166.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
307.79
224.18
216.93
221.3
Fixed Assets
4.42
5.17
6.14
6.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.27
0.23
0.17
0.13
Networking Capital
298.18
201.74
198.08
196.97
Inventories
52.36
54.19
54.19
55.55
Inventory Days
382.15
103.72
98.85
102.05
Sundry Debtors
198.01
151.93
150.58
141.48
Debtor Days
1,445.19
290.81
274.69
259.93
Other Current Assets
66.49
34.57
33.45
33.12
Sundry Creditors
-17.62
-37.63
-38.61
-31.52
Creditor Days
128.6
72.02
70.43
57.91
Other Current Liabilities
-1.06
-1.32
-1.53
-1.66
Cash
4.82
16.93
12.45
17.2
Total Assets
307.78
224.16
216.93
221.3
