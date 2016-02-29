Accurate Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-17.54
0.66
1.16
1.12
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.96
-0.76
-0.93
Tax paid
0.03
-0.12
-0.31
-1.29
Working capital
84.32
8.15
-3.63
47.38
Other operating items
Operating
66.05
7.71
-3.54
46.27
Capital expenditure
0
0
1.07
0.19
Free cash flow
66.05
7.71
-2.47
46.47
Equity raised
105.65
104.58
102.87
103.21
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
112
17.59
5.66
58.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
283.71
129.89
106.06
208.6
