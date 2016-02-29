iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Accurate Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.35
(-4.88%)
Feb 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Accurate Transformers Ltd

Accurate Transformers Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-17.54

0.66

1.16

1.12

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.96

-0.76

-0.93

Tax paid

0.03

-0.12

-0.31

-1.29

Working capital

84.32

8.15

-3.63

47.38

Other operating items

Operating

66.05

7.71

-3.54

46.27

Capital expenditure

0

0

1.07

0.19

Free cash flow

66.05

7.71

-2.47

46.47

Equity raised

105.65

104.58

102.87

103.21

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

112

17.59

5.66

58.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

283.71

129.89

106.06

208.6

Accurate Transformers Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Accurate Transformers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.