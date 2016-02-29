Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
50
190.68
200.08
198.66
yoy growth (%)
-73.77
-4.69
0.71
-20.22
Raw materials
-39.07
-143.25
-149.88
-155.75
As % of sales
78.14
75.12
74.91
78.4
Employee costs
-2
-3.29
-3.56
-3.67
As % of sales
4.01
1.72
1.78
1.85
Other costs
-3.07
-11.03
-11.76
-10.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.14
5.78
5.87
5.19
Operating profit
5.85
33.1
34.86
28.91
OPM
11.69
17.35
17.42
14.55
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.96
-0.76
-0.93
Interest expense
-29.76
-32.71
-34.06
-28.46
Other income
7.11
1.24
1.12
1.6
Profit before tax
-17.54
0.66
1.16
1.12
Taxes
0.03
-0.12
-0.31
-1.29
Tax rate
-0.22
-19.59
-26.76
-114.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.5
0.53
0.85
-0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-17.5
0.53
0.85
-0.16
yoy growth (%)
-3,388.93
-37.57
-607.93
-105.17
NPM
-35.01
0.27
0.42
-0.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.