Accurate Transformers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.35
(-4.88%)
Feb 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

50

190.68

200.08

198.66

yoy growth (%)

-73.77

-4.69

0.71

-20.22

Raw materials

-39.07

-143.25

-149.88

-155.75

As % of sales

78.14

75.12

74.91

78.4

Employee costs

-2

-3.29

-3.56

-3.67

As % of sales

4.01

1.72

1.78

1.85

Other costs

-3.07

-11.03

-11.76

-10.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.14

5.78

5.87

5.19

Operating profit

5.85

33.1

34.86

28.91

OPM

11.69

17.35

17.42

14.55

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.96

-0.76

-0.93

Interest expense

-29.76

-32.71

-34.06

-28.46

Other income

7.11

1.24

1.12

1.6

Profit before tax

-17.54

0.66

1.16

1.12

Taxes

0.03

-0.12

-0.31

-1.29

Tax rate

-0.22

-19.59

-26.76

-114.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.5

0.53

0.85

-0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-17.5

0.53

0.85

-0.16

yoy growth (%)

-3,388.93

-37.57

-607.93

-105.17

NPM

-35.01

0.27

0.42

-0.08

