Accurate Transformers Ltd Share Price

24.35
(-4.88%)
Feb 29, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Accurate Transformers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

24.35

Prev. Close

25.6

Turnover(Lac.)

1.21

Day's High

24.35

Day's Low

24.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

128.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Accurate Transformers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Accurate Transformers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Accurate Transformers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:08 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.60%

Non-Promoter- 54.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Accurate Transformers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.32

52.83

52.29

51.44

Net Worth

38.32

55.83

55.29

54.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

50

190.68

200.08

198.66

yoy growth (%)

-73.77

-4.69

0.71

-20.22

Raw materials

-39.07

-143.25

-149.88

-155.75

As % of sales

78.14

75.12

74.91

78.4

Employee costs

-2

-3.29

-3.56

-3.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-17.54

0.66

1.16

1.12

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.96

-0.76

-0.93

Tax paid

0.03

-0.12

-0.31

-1.29

Working capital

84.32

8.15

-3.63

47.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-73.77

-4.69

0.71

-20.22

Op profit growth

-82.32

-5.06

20.57

12.89

EBIT growth

-63.38

-5.25

19.06

14.38

Net profit growth

-3,388.93

-37.57

-607.93

-105.17

No Record Found

Accurate Transformers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.5

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,792.3

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

735.15

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.96

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.25

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Accurate Transformers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SUBHASH CHANDRA SHARMA

Additional Director

KANTA DEVI ARYA

Company Secretary

VINOD KUMAR CHHABRA

Additional Director

MOHIT KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Accurate Transformers Ltd

Summary

Accurate Transformers Ltd,the Delhi based company,has been one of the leading manufacturer of Electrical Transformers in India for over 19 years.The company was incorporated in 1987 and pioneered the manufacture of transformers at a time when most electrical equipment was imported.The first plant was set up in Ghaziabad.Since then further plants have been added are located at Greater Noida,Sikandrabad,Dehradun and Haridwar.
