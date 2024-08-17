Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹24.35
Prev. Close₹25.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.21
Day's High₹24.35
Day's Low₹24.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹128.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.32
52.83
52.29
51.44
Net Worth
38.32
55.83
55.29
54.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
50
190.68
200.08
198.66
yoy growth (%)
-73.77
-4.69
0.71
-20.22
Raw materials
-39.07
-143.25
-149.88
-155.75
As % of sales
78.14
75.12
74.91
78.4
Employee costs
-2
-3.29
-3.56
-3.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-17.54
0.66
1.16
1.12
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.96
-0.76
-0.93
Tax paid
0.03
-0.12
-0.31
-1.29
Working capital
84.32
8.15
-3.63
47.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-73.77
-4.69
0.71
-20.22
Op profit growth
-82.32
-5.06
20.57
12.89
EBIT growth
-63.38
-5.25
19.06
14.38
Net profit growth
-3,388.93
-37.57
-607.93
-105.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.5
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,792.3
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
735.15
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.96
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.25
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SUBHASH CHANDRA SHARMA
Additional Director
KANTA DEVI ARYA
Company Secretary
VINOD KUMAR CHHABRA
Additional Director
MOHIT KUMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Accurate Transformers Ltd
Summary
Accurate Transformers Ltd,the Delhi based company,has been one of the leading manufacturer of Electrical Transformers in India for over 19 years.The company was incorporated in 1987 and pioneered the manufacture of transformers at a time when most electrical equipment was imported.The first plant was set up in Ghaziabad.Since then further plants have been added are located at Greater Noida,Sikandrabad,Dehradun and Haridwar.
