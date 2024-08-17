iifl-logo-icon 1
Accurate Transformers Ltd Company Summary

Accurate Transformers Ltd Summary

Accurate Transformers Ltd,the Delhi based company,has been one of the leading manufacturer of Electrical Transformers in India for over 19 years.The company was incorporated in 1987 and pioneered the manufacture of transformers at a time when most electrical equipment was imported.The first plant was set up in Ghaziabad.Since then further plants have been added are located at Greater Noida,Sikandrabad,Dehradun and Haridwar.

