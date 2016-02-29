Accurate Transformers Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

Accurate Transformers Limited has its registered office at Delhi and manufacturing units located at the following locations:

1. Meerut Road, Opp. Raj Nagar Chowki, Ghaziabad, U. P. Works 2. D-16-17, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Greater Noida, U. P. 3. A-97, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Sikandrabad, U. P. 4. 1394/2, M. Langha Road, Dehradun, Uttaranchal 5. Plot No. 2, Sector 8A, Integrated Industrial Area, Ranipur, Haridwar and Uttaranchal

The Directors Report gives in detail the performance of your Company and therefore, please refer to "Review of operations" in this regard.

A number of opportunities exist for Transformer Industry. The need of the hour is to take proactive steps both internal and external to the Organization and Management of your Company is planning for the same and your Company is leaving no stone unturned to utilize every opportunity.

The demand for transmission and distribution equipments is expected to be high in the coming years. This is because the Government is striving to bridge the widening gap between the demand for and supply of power in the country by adding new generating capacities.

The power transformers market revenues in India are expected to grow at the CAGR of 14% till 2018. Under the 12th Five Year Plan (2012-17), the government plans to spend USD 200 Billion on developing and strengthening power infrastructure in India. Similarly, IEEMA (Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association) along with government framed a policy to limit the imports of transformers from China and Korea along with changing government policies on import duty for CRGO steel is likely to further promote the domestic transformers industry in India. Indian transformer industry continues to face tough competition from the Chinese manufacturers. However, with the continuous support from the government to promote the power transformer industry through investments, tax benefits, subsidies etc. will help the industry to grow over the coming years. We believe that the above plans of the Government of India for generation capacity addition and facilitation of investments in the T & D system would provide buoyant conditions for growth, especially for Transformer Sector.

OPPORTUNITIES IN POWER SECTOR

Recognizing the fact that the power sector is of vital importance for development of the economy, the Government of India has taken many policies initiatives in the recent past like:

(a) The National Power Policy, 2005

(b) The Electricity Act, 2003

(c) Setting up of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission in 1998

(d) Guidelines for private investment in Transmission, 2006

(e) Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Vidyutikaran Yojana (RGGVY)

(f) Launching o f Re-structured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme.

(g) Clean-up of State Electricity Board losses.

Likely upswing in the Indian Economy, high GDP growth, thrust on development of infrastructure etc, have also contributed significantly for growth of electrical equipment industry.

Additional capacity of 78,577 Mega Watt is being implemented through several initiatives of Government of India for setting up of several new projects in public and private sectors. Seven Ultra Mega Projects of 4000 MW each are at various stages of implementation.

Industry size, Growth rate

The Transformer Industry in India has been in the forefront for over 50 years and has a well matured technology base up to 800 KV class. There is a strong base of about 150 Transformer Companies in India. Besides meeting the domestic requirement, India is exporting Transformers to over 50 Countries covering USA, Europe, South Africa, Cyprus, Syria, Iraq and other Middle East and Far East Countries all over the world.

Transformer industry growth due to:

• Captive power

• Replacement demand

• Huge Government spending in Power Sector

• Exports

• Industrial Demand

• Huge infrastructure Development

With every Megawatt of generating capacity being added, an additional requirement of 5 times transformer capacity is needed. This provides opportunity for players in the transformer manufacturing space to benefit to the most. This demand coupled with demand arising out of the replacement market also shows a promising future for the players in the sector. The average life of a transformer is 20-30 years, which means that the transformers installed during the Vth - VIIIth plan would be replaced now.

Indian Power Scenario

The power sector is one of the crucial inputs to the growth of other industrial sectors and overall economic growth of India. It has been rightly awarded the status of an infrastructure sector and can avail of a tax holiday and priority status in bank lending.

India has fourth largest installed generating capacity in world but the per capita consumption of electricity is very low, owing to a huge gap between demand and supply of power. Traditionally the power sector was dominated by the public sector but has now been opened for competition from private and foreign players by the government sector.

The power sector is highly regulated by the government and is dependent on the policies framed regarding bidding for power projects. Regulations regarding transmission of the power between states and pricing for power supply to consumers is also decided by the government. While other infrastructure sectors such as telecom, roads, and airports have seen much progress in the last few years as India embarked on a fast growth track, the power sector has lagged behind with not much progress.

Strength of your Company

• Companys major customers are various SEBs who have initiated restructuring for better efficiency hence the business prospects of the Company good. In most of the cases, payments are made out of Word Bank Funds.

• Rural Electrification Projects is another profitable area where Company has gained substantial growth.

• The Company has a proven track record of successfully operating in the power sector, hence continue to be in the priority list of various State Electricity Boards.

• The exposure falls under SSI sector which is a thrust area.

• Two of our manufacturing units are located in tax exemption zone leading to noteable tax savings.

Threats

• The entry of multi-nationals companies in the field of power and distribution transformers Sector. This may result in cut throat competition.

• Though the SEBs are under restructuring process, they are still facing with liquidity constraint resulting in delayed payments to their suppliers.

• Major customers of the Company are various SEBs.

• Higher commodity and oil price both locally and international.

• Destabilization of European and USA economics.

Disclosure of Material Transactions

Considering the size and nature of operations there were no related party transactions of a materially significant nature in terms of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges that could have potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large.

Accounting Policies

The Company has adopted accounting treatments which are in conformance with those prescribed by the Accounting Policies.

Insider Trading

The Company has comprehensive guidelines in accordance with the SEBI Regulations in this regard which advise and caution the Directors, Management and Executives on the procedures to be followed, while dealing with the securities of the Company. The insider Trading Guidelines framed by the Company helps in ensuring compliance with these requirements.

Communication to Shareholders

Full and complete disclosure of information regarding the Companys financial situation and performance is an important part of the Companys Corporate Governance ethics. The Company has demonstrated this commitment by sending its shareholders a full version of its Annual Report, despite a Regulatory exemption.

The Companys quarterly results in the format prescribed by the Stock Exchanges are approved and taken on record by the Board within the prescribed timeframe and sent immediately to all Stock Exchanges on which Companys shares are listed. These results are published in leading newspapers in English and Hindi.

Company Website

www.accuratetransformers.com

Information on Annual General Meetings

The details of the last three Annual General Meetings are as under:

List of Last 3 years AGM / EGM

AGM / EGM DATE SPECIAL BUSINESS AGM 30-09-2013 None AGM 29-09-2012 Special Business (a) Passing of resolution under section 81(1). AGM 30-09-2011 Special Business (a) Modification in the remuneration payable to Shri Deepak Sharma, Managing Director of the Company.

Details of Capital Market Non-Compliance, if any

The Company has complied with all requirements of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges as well as the regulations and guidelines prescribed by SEBI. There were no penalties or strictures imposed on the Company by any statutory authorities for non - compliance on any matter related to capital markets.

Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee

The Committee was re-constituted on 29th January, 2011 and now comprises of Shri Subhash Chand Sharma (Chairman) and Mr. Bhupal Singh & Mr. Gaurav Rajoriya the Company Secretary of the Company has been designated as Compliance Officer of the Company. During F.Y. 2013-14, the Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee met on 4 times on 23-5-2013, 30-7-2013, 05-11-2013, 25-01-2014, at which all Members were present.

The Committee reviews the redressal of Investors complaints related to Transfers and Transmission of shares, non-receipt of Annual Reports, Dividends and other share related matters, the periodicity and effectiveness of the share transfer process, statutory certification, depositary related issues and activities of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.

Report on corporate governance

This chapter, read together with the information given in the chapter titled Additional Shareholder transfer process, statutory certifications, depository related issues and activities of the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.

The Company has received 02 complaints from shareholders during the financial year 2013-14 and as on now none of the Complaints are pending.

CEO Certification

The Managing Director has certified to the Board with report to the financial statements, internal controls and other matters, as required by Clause 49 of Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges and the said Certificate is contained in this Annual Report. Information, constitute the compliance report on Corporate Governance during FY 2013-14.

Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance

The Company has obtained a certificate from the Auditors of the Company regarding Compliance with the provisions relating to Corporate Governance prescribed by Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchanges, which is attached at the end of this report.

Industrial Relations

Industrial relations remained peaceful during the year under review.

Enhancing Shareholders Value

The Company continues its relentless focus on strengthening its competitiveness in the transformer and Rural Electrification businesses. The Company would strive to deploy its resources in the most judicious and optional manner so as to secure the interest of its shareholders in the near and long term.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable Securities Laws and Regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement; important factors that could influence the Companys operations include global and domestic supply and demand conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability prices, changes in Government Regulations, Tax Laws, and Economic Developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.