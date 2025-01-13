Ace Engitech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.74
-2.59
-2.47
-2.72
Net Worth
0.56
0.71
0.83
0.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.56
0.71
0.83
0.58
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.16
0.06
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.29
0.29
0.29
0.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.15
0.21
0.34
-0.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.2
0.43
0.08
0.01
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.27
0.32
0.71
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
-0.54
-0.44
-0.17
Cash
0.1
0.05
0.14
0.37
Total Assets
0.55
0.71
0.83
0.54
