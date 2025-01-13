iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Engitech Ltd Balance Sheet

226
(-4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.74

-2.59

-2.47

-2.72

Net Worth

0.56

0.71

0.83

0.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.56

0.71

0.83

0.58

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.16

0.06

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.29

0.29

0.29

0.33

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.15

0.21

0.34

-0.19

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.2

0.43

0.08

0.01

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.27

0.32

0.71

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.32

-0.54

-0.44

-0.17

Cash

0.1

0.05

0.14

0.37

Total Assets

0.55

0.71

0.83

0.54

