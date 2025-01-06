iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Engitech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

256.55
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Ace Engitech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.25

0.16

-0.05

-0.01

Other operating items

Operating

-0.25

0.16

-0.05

-0.01

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

0.07

-0.06

Free cash flow

-0.24

0.16

0.02

-0.07

Equity raised

-5.19

-5.13

-3.86

-2.51

Investing

-0.04

-0.26

-0.02

-0.44

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-5.47

-5.23

-3.86

-3.02

