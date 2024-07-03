iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ace Engitech Ltd Share Price

256.55
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open256.55
  • Day's High256.55
  • 52 Wk High301.2
  • Prev. Close261.75
  • Day's Low256.55
  • 52 Wk Low 14.1
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.02
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.03
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ace Engitech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

256.55

Prev. Close

261.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

256.55

Day's Low

256.55

52 Week's High

301.2

52 Week's Low

14.1

Book Value

5.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.03

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ace Engitech Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ace Engitech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ace Engitech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:38 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.84%

Non-Promoter- 72.15%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ace Engitech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.74

-2.59

-2.47

-2.72

Net Worth

0.56

0.71

0.83

0.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.25

0.16

-0.05

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ace Engitech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ace Engitech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Dinesh Kumar Bohra

Managing Director

Lionel Anthony Loyola Velloz

Director

Niraj Gulecha

Director

Ms. Sonali Gupta

Independent Director

Mr. Nagendra Nagraj Nallu

Independent Director

Mr. Hemant Bohra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Agarwal

Managing Director

Abhishek Bohra

Independent Director

Ganesh Bhanudas Bhayde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ace Engitech Ltd

Summary

Ace Engitech Limited (Formerly known as Prem Somani Financial Services Limited) was incorporated on 25 September, 1991. The name of the Company was changed from Prem Somani Financial Services Limited to Ace Engitech Limited effective on April 27, 2022. The main objects of the Company also changed from financial activities to IT Technologies and web designing.The nature of business of the Company is NBFC related activities. The Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) licence of the Company was cancelled by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 18 October, 2018 due to failure of the Company to achieve its Net Owned Funds of Rs 2 Crore pursuant to Revised Regulatory Framework for NBFCs dated March 27, 2015, due to which Company will not be able to continue the NBFC related business activities.In 2021-22, the the management of the Company changed pursuant to the acquisition of promoters stake approx. 8, 46, 200 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each constituting 25.62% by Zyden Technologies Private Limited, which belongs to Zyden. The acquisition was made as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. After the acquisition made in consonance with provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Zyden Technologies Private Limited acquired control and controlling stake in the Company and accordingly, Zyden Technologies Private Limited became the new Promoter of t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ace Engitech Ltd share price today?

The Ace Engitech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹256.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Engitech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ace Engitech Ltd is ₹22.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ace Engitech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ace Engitech Ltd is 0 and 52.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ace Engitech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ace Engitech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ace Engitech Ltd is ₹14.1 and ₹301.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ace Engitech Ltd?

Ace Engitech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 170.72%, 3 Years at 188.95%, 1 Year at 1756.38%, 6 Month at 670.99%, 3 Month at 162.09% and 1 Month at 19.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ace Engitech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ace Engitech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.84 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ace Engitech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.