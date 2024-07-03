SectorIT - Software
Open₹256.55
Prev. Close₹261.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹256.55
Day's Low₹256.55
52 Week's High₹301.2
52 Week's Low₹14.1
Book Value₹5.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.03
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.74
-2.59
-2.47
-2.72
Net Worth
0.56
0.71
0.83
0.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.25
0.16
-0.05
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Dinesh Kumar Bohra
Managing Director
Lionel Anthony Loyola Velloz
Director
Niraj Gulecha
Director
Ms. Sonali Gupta
Independent Director
Mr. Nagendra Nagraj Nallu
Independent Director
Mr. Hemant Bohra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Agarwal
Managing Director
Abhishek Bohra
Independent Director
Ganesh Bhanudas Bhayde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Ace Engitech Limited (Formerly known as Prem Somani Financial Services Limited) was incorporated on 25 September, 1991. The name of the Company was changed from Prem Somani Financial Services Limited to Ace Engitech Limited effective on April 27, 2022. The main objects of the Company also changed from financial activities to IT Technologies and web designing.The nature of business of the Company is NBFC related activities. The Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) licence of the Company was cancelled by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 18 October, 2018 due to failure of the Company to achieve its Net Owned Funds of Rs 2 Crore pursuant to Revised Regulatory Framework for NBFCs dated March 27, 2015, due to which Company will not be able to continue the NBFC related business activities.In 2021-22, the the management of the Company changed pursuant to the acquisition of promoters stake approx. 8, 46, 200 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each constituting 25.62% by Zyden Technologies Private Limited, which belongs to Zyden. The acquisition was made as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. After the acquisition made in consonance with provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Zyden Technologies Private Limited acquired control and controlling stake in the Company and accordingly, Zyden Technologies Private Limited became the new Promoter of t
The Ace Engitech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹256.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ace Engitech Ltd is ₹22.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ace Engitech Ltd is 0 and 52.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ace Engitech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ace Engitech Ltd is ₹14.1 and ₹301.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ace Engitech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 170.72%, 3 Years at 188.95%, 1 Year at 1756.38%, 6 Month at 670.99%, 3 Month at 162.09% and 1 Month at 19.11%.
