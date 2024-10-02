AGM 28/09/2024 Disclosure under Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 - Change in Directorate, This intimation is on the basis of scrutinizers report dated October 01, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) Pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 33rd AGM of Ace Engitech Limited (Erstwhile Prem Somani Financial Services Limited) which was held today i.e. on September 28, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Pursuant to Reg 44 of SEBI (LODR) REG. 2015, We hereby submit Scrutinizers Report on E-Voting held for the purpose of AGM to transact the businesses as set out in the AGM Notice dated August 29, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)