Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Ace Engitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended on September 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon.

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations please take note, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. on August 29, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved Convening of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of the Company on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through VC/OAVM. Read less..

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Ace Engitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Reg. 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR REG 2015, submission of the un-audited financial results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

We wish to inform you that Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on July 22, 2024 has approved the appointment of Directors of the company as per attached annexures. Revised outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ace Engitech Limited (Erstwhile Prem Somani Financial Services Limited) held on Monday, July 22, 2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

Ace Engitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record Auditors Report thereon. Pursuant to reg. 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015 Ace Engitech Ltd. has inter alia approved the Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 at its Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28.05.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Updates on scheme of arrangement u/s 66 of the Companies Act, 2013 Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, and other applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013, Company has received formal letter from managing director of the company announcing his completion of term as Managing Director of the company and do not seeks reappointment due to other commitments. The Board took the note of the same at its Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28.05.2024. Please acknowledge and suitably disseminate to all concerns. Read less.. Pursuant to Applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI LODR, 2015, Company has received formal letter from managing Director of the company announcing his completion of term as Managing Director of the company and do not seeks reappointment due to other commitments. The Board took the note of the same at its Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28.05.2024. Please acknowledge the same and suitably disseminate to all concerns. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024