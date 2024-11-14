iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ace Engitech Ltd Board Meeting

204.05
(-4.43%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:44:00 AM

Ace Engitech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Ace Engitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended on September 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon.
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations please take note, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today i.e. on August 29, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved Convening of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (the AGM) of the Company on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through VC/OAVM. Read less..
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Ace Engitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Reg. 30 and 33 of SEBI LODR REG 2015, submission of the un-audited financial results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
We wish to inform you that Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on July 22, 2024 has approved the appointment of Directors of the company as per attached annexures. Revised outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of Ace Engitech Limited (Erstwhile Prem Somani Financial Services Limited) held on Monday, July 22, 2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
Ace Engitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31 2024 and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record Auditors Report thereon. Pursuant to reg. 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015 Ace Engitech Ltd. has inter alia approved the Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 at its Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28.05.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). Updates on scheme of arrangement u/s 66 of the Companies Act, 2013 Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, and other applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013, Company has received formal letter from managing director of the company announcing his completion of term as Managing Director of the company and do not seeks reappointment due to other commitments. The Board took the note of the same at its Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28.05.2024. Please acknowledge and suitably disseminate to all concerns. Read less.. Pursuant to Applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013 and SEBI LODR, 2015, Company has received formal letter from managing Director of the company announcing his completion of term as Managing Director of the company and do not seeks reappointment due to other commitments. The Board took the note of the same at its Board Meeting held today i.e. on 28.05.2024. Please acknowledge the same and suitably disseminate to all concerns. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Ace Engitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon. We are hereby submitting Unaudited financial Results for Quarter and nine months ended on Dec 31, 2023 of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.02.2024)

Ace Engitech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ace Engitech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.