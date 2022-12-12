iifl-logo-icon 1
Acewin Agriteck Ltd Balance Sheet

2.98
(-1.65%)
Dec 12, 2022|03:12:48 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Acewin Agriteck Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

10.26

10.26

6.41

6.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.7

5.2

7.26

6.06

Net Worth

27.96

15.46

13.67

12.47

Minority Interest

Debt

1.58

2.5

0.95

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.54

17.96

14.62

12.47

Fixed Assets

3.71

4.34

2.89

2.19

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

3

4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.52

0.43

0.23

0.12

Networking Capital

25.21

12.68

3.26

3.81

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

29.49

11.65

1.35

1.78

Debtor Days

350.67

69.29

Other Current Assets

2.36

2.46

3.45

3.74

Sundry Creditors

-0.36

-0.36

-0.23

-0.05

Creditor Days

4.28

1.94

Other Current Liabilities

-6.28

-1.07

-1.31

-1.66

Cash

0.11

0.51

5.24

2.36

Total Assets

29.55

17.96

14.62

12.48

