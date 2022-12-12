Acewin Agriteck Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
10.26
10.26
6.41
6.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.7
5.2
7.26
6.06
Net Worth
27.96
15.46
13.67
12.47
Minority Interest
Debt
1.58
2.5
0.95
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.54
17.96
14.62
12.47
Fixed Assets
3.71
4.34
2.89
2.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
3
4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.43
0.23
0.12
Networking Capital
25.21
12.68
3.26
3.81
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
29.49
11.65
1.35
1.78
Debtor Days
350.67
69.29
Other Current Assets
2.36
2.46
3.45
3.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.36
-0.36
-0.23
-0.05
Creditor Days
4.28
1.94
Other Current Liabilities
-6.28
-1.07
-1.31
-1.66
Cash
0.11
0.51
5.24
2.36
Total Assets
29.55
17.96
14.62
12.48
