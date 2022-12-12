Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
30.69
9.37
8.94
4.59
yoy growth (%)
227.39
4.87
94.49
1,025.25
Raw materials
-13.11
0
0
0
As % of sales
42.73
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.78
-3.81
-3.46
-0.46
As % of sales
2.54
40.66
38.77
10.09
Other costs
-2.17
-2.42
-2.83
-1.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.09
25.84
31.71
27.25
Operating profit
14.61
3.13
2.63
2.87
OPM
47.61
33.48
29.51
62.65
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.58
-0.85
-1.03
Interest expense
-0.37
0
-0.02
0
Other income
3.68
0.05
0.22
0
Profit before tax
16.75
1.6
1.99
1.84
Taxes
-4.35
-0.6
-0.88
-0.59
Tax rate
-25.97
-37.54
-44.22
-32.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.4
1
1.11
1.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.4
1
1.11
1.25
yoy growth (%)
1,137.57
-9.74
-11.62
1,515.96
NPM
40.41
10.69
12.42
27.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.