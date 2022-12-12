iifl-logo-icon 1
Acewin Agriteck Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.98
(-1.65%)
Dec 12, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

30.69

9.37

8.94

4.59

yoy growth (%)

227.39

4.87

94.49

1,025.25

Raw materials

-13.11

0

0

0

As % of sales

42.73

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.78

-3.81

-3.46

-0.46

As % of sales

2.54

40.66

38.77

10.09

Other costs

-2.17

-2.42

-2.83

-1.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.09

25.84

31.71

27.25

Operating profit

14.61

3.13

2.63

2.87

OPM

47.61

33.48

29.51

62.65

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.58

-0.85

-1.03

Interest expense

-0.37

0

-0.02

0

Other income

3.68

0.05

0.22

0

Profit before tax

16.75

1.6

1.99

1.84

Taxes

-4.35

-0.6

-0.88

-0.59

Tax rate

-25.97

-37.54

-44.22

-32.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.4

1

1.11

1.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.4

1

1.11

1.25

yoy growth (%)

1,137.57

-9.74

-11.62

1,515.96

NPM

40.41

10.69

12.42

27.34

