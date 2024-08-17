iifl-logo-icon 1
Acewin Agriteck Ltd Share Price

2.98
(-1.65%)
Dec 12, 2022|03:12:48 PM

Acewin Agriteck Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

3.05

Prev. Close

3.03

Turnover(Lac.)

3.14

Day's High

3.05

Day's Low

2.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

27.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.06

P/E

6.93

EPS

0.43

Divi. Yield

0

Acewin Agriteck Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Acewin Agriteck Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Acewin Agriteck Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 AM
Mar-2021Sep-2020Mar-2020Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.03%

Non-Promoter- 40.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Acewin Agriteck Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

10.26

10.26

6.41

6.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.7

5.2

7.26

6.06

Net Worth

27.96

15.46

13.67

12.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

30.69

9.37

8.94

4.59

yoy growth (%)

227.39

4.87

94.49

1,025.25

Raw materials

-13.11

0

0

0

As % of sales

42.73

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.78

-3.81

-3.46

-0.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

16.75

1.6

1.99

1.84

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.58

-0.85

-1.03

Tax paid

-4.35

-0.6

-0.88

-0.59

Working capital

17.57

3.94

0.33

2.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

227.39

4.87

94.49

1,025.25

Op profit growth

365.56

18.98

-8.38

3,278

EBIT growth

964.37

-20.16

8.99

1,458.83

Net profit growth

1,137.57

-9.74

-11.62

1,515.96

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Acewin Agriteck Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Acewin Agriteck Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ruth Hilda Anthonysamy

Company Secretary

Kumar S

Additional Director

Samanthi Yogananthan

Additional Director

Radhakrishnan Sharmila

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Acewin Agriteck Ltd

Summary

Acewin Agriteck Ltd (formerly known as OFS Technologies Ltd) was initially a hardcore software development and information technology outsourcing company, but as a maturing organization the company after carefully considering a multitude of business streams with potential growth opportunities in the near future and long term, the company through a self-analysis and an educated assessment of the risks involved with the software business have resulted in the diversifying the interest and investment in the food industry like Aqua culture business trading in the third quarter of 2018. At present the company derives revenue from Aquaculture Trading businessThis being the second year of operation in Hatchery trading, the Company will consistently focus on providing good quality with full traceability Prawn seeds to the Customers by using Modern technologies and innovative ideas in Prawn Hatchery operations. The Company proposed to take out an existing modern hatchery to operate on lease basis under Asset Light Model in the current financial year 2020-21. In order to augment production with minimal capital cost, Hatchery segment is expected to generate Rs.30 Crores additional revenue resulting in additional net profit of Rs.6 Crore. The existing customer base in trading will be retained and continued after the acquisition of existing Hatchery Unit.The Company has curtailed IT segments on account of the prevailing global economic crisis, IT services will be used for R&D and in-house
Information
Financials
Results
News
