Acewin Agriteck Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.98
(-1.65%)
Dec 12, 2022|03:12:48 PM

Acewin Agriteck Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

16.75

1.6

1.99

1.84

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.58

-0.85

-1.03

Tax paid

-4.35

-0.6

-0.88

-0.59

Working capital

17.57

3.94

0.33

2.25

Other operating items

Operating

28.81

3.36

0.58

2.47

Capital expenditure

4.73

0.61

0.03

1

Free cash flow

33.54

3.97

0.61

3.47

Equity raised

15.2

10.11

7.03

1.98

Investing

-4

-1

5

0

Financing

1.58

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.32

13.08

12.65

5.45

