Acewin Agriteck Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
16.75
1.6
1.99
1.84
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.58
-0.85
-1.03
Tax paid
-4.35
-0.6
-0.88
-0.59
Working capital
17.57
3.94
0.33
2.25
Other operating items
Operating
28.81
3.36
0.58
2.47
Capital expenditure
4.73
0.61
0.03
1
Free cash flow
33.54
3.97
0.61
3.47
Equity raised
15.2
10.11
7.03
1.98
Investing
-4
-1
5
0
Financing
1.58
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.32
13.08
12.65
5.45
