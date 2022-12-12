Acewin Agriteck Ltd Management Discussions

(Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015)

1. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Indias GDP decelerated to its lowest in over 6 years during 2019-20 and just that when there were signs of mild recovery of the economy with corporate tax rate cut, the outbreak of the COVID-19 has imposed fresh challenges. Steps taken to contain its spread such as nationwide restrictions/lockdown have brought economic activity to a standstill, with serious implications for both consumption and investment. Three major contributors to GDP private consumption, external trade and investments are already affected. As per the projections of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Indias growth rate is seen sliding all the way to 1.9% in 2020. For the global economy too, the COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting high and rising human costs worldwide. As a result, the global economy is projected to contract sharply by 3% in 2020, much worse than during the 2008 09 financial crisis.

Acewin Agriteck was initially a hardcore software development and information technology outsourcing company, as a maturing organization we have carefully considered a multitude of business streams with potential growth opportunities in the near future and long term. A self-analysis and an educated assessment of the risks involved with the software business have resulted in our interest and investment in the food industry like Aqua culture business trading in the third quarter of 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected shrimp farming activities in India, incurring losses for farmers, disrupting production, creating "panic harvesting," and unemployment in the region.

"The sector was badly hit as the lockdown restrictions affected transportation of shrimp feeds from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which caused a price hike in feeds," farmers choose to carry out "panic harvesting" of small-sized shrimp to sell at lower prices.

Studies say that COVID-19-related lockdowns have resulted in a loss of USD 1.6 billion (EUR 1.34 billion) for Indias shrimp sector.

Shrimp Industry:

Shrimp refers to an invertebrate marine animal with an elongated body which is often used as a food product. It is regarded as nutritious since it contains proteins, selenium, antioxidants, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, iron and vitamin B12. Some of the health benefits associated with shrimp consumption include weight loss, fighting aging, improving bone health, decreasing menstrual pain and preventing cardiovascular diseases. In India, fisheries represent a significant economic activity and offer vast growth opportunities. This is due to the countrys varied resources and potentials.

Indian Shrimp Market

Easy availability of shrimp and their high nutritional content represent the major growth-inducing factors. They form an important part of various cuisines being one of the most traded seafood species. With the rise in demand for disease-free and healthy shrimps, India has become one of the largest shrimp exporters to the US and the European Union. One of the key trends witnessed in the Indian market is the expansion of the food industry owing to the rising demand for ready-to-eat food products. This is supported by forces such as rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, hectic work schedules and increasing working women population. As a result, the shrimp market in India is witnessing a healthy growth. In addition to this, a rising demand for shrimp worldwide has positively influenced shrimp imports from India. Moreover, increasing health consciousness amongst consumers, escalating disposable incomes and improving standards of living remain some of the other major factors which are further augmenting the demand for shrimps. Looking forward, ACEWIN AGRITECK expects the market to reach a volume of 1.13 Million Tons by 2024, exhibiting a Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9% during 2019-2024.

2. ACEWIN SERVICE OFFERINGS

i. Shrimp Trade

Seafood is among the most highly traded food commodities, and one will expect trade patterns to be highly dynamic. Shrimp is the most important commodity, by value, in the international seafood trade. The shrimp industry has grown exponentially in the last decades, and growth is expected to continue for years to come. For future success in the shrimp industry, we attempt to find a thorough knowledge of the economics, market, and trade as important as an understanding of disease management or husbandry.

ii. Services Strategy - Outsourced Product Development & Extended Engineering

In the software services outsourcing business, we help our customers by designing, building, testing and maintaining commercial products and digital solutions. Also, positioning as an extended software engineering development partner providing digital innovation center to create software possess with the multidisciplinary and multidimensional skills.

iii. Product Strategy Food Processing ERP

Our ERP product development vertical is focused on addressing the specific needs of the supply chain and manufacturing industries. As part of the product enhancement, we released a new version with data analytics to provide comprehensive dashboard for planning and strategic decision-making. Our Food Processing ERP solution covers the entire spectrum of enterprise functions through Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Inventory, Customer Relationship, Asset Management, Project Management, Financial Planning and Optimization.

Quality monitoring is the backbone through forward and backward tracing addressing the challenges of the dynamical shifts in manufacturing process without any hindrance. A diluted component based analytical reporting system is available in the system to help make right inventory and manufacturing decisions.

3. OPPORTUNITIES & THREAT

i. Opportunities:

To accommodate the growth of the shrimp industry, both in terms of developing new regions and making existing production sites more intensive, support from the entire aquaculture value chain is needed. We have heard that here were bottlenecks with feed a few years ago, but currently this seems to be less of an issue. We have also heard of issues surrounding a lack of quality juveniles.

Another recent development has been the industrys decision to increasingly focus on exporting more processed products, creating more value locally and increasing its competitiveness. Lastly, what is needed not just in India but across the entire Asian shrimp industry is a degree of consolidation to create larger, more geographically diverse, shrimp producers.

Geographical diversification is difficult in shrimp due to the different business models deployed in the key regions and the large cultural differences between them. But it can help mitigate the volatility not just in terms of diseases, which can change a regions competitiveness, but also in trade legislation, and other unforeseen difficulties, such as the widespread practice of slavery in the Thai fishmeal fleet.

ii. Threats in shrimp sector development

Trends

a. deteriorating tendencies in parts of the production chain, including reduced availability of wild fries and an increased incidence of shrimp farm diseases;

b. social problems related to a highly skewed distribution of the profits made in the sector, and high levels of crime and human right violations in shrimp polders;

c. production resources are controlled by a few elite members of the community;

d. expansion of shrimp farming into areas that are not ideal for shrimp production and conflicts with other land uses.

e. uncertain developments of the world economy and corresponding shrimp prices;

f. difficulties in meeting tightening international standards; and

g. Poor industry image due to perceptions of environmental destruction, social injustice and in equity and poor quality control leading to rejections at ports of destination.

Operational

h. Lack of co-ordination mechanism for the stimulus and control of an industry which is spread over many agencies;

i. Inadequate enforcement of existing rules and regulations;

j. Lack of transparent shrimp land zoning procedure which leads to development of shrimp farming in unsuitable areas and local conflicts;

k. Difficulty in developing and enforcing national standards to ensure compliance with emerging international standards (lack of a reliable quality control against product contamination and the failure of the governments quality assurance enforcement system); l. Lack of monitoring data and information; and

m. An inadequate mechanism for equitable distribution of profit through taxation.

n. Fiscal support to certain sectors of the industry though important in the early stages has continued for too long contributing to an inefficient use of resources and has distorted local markets. Today we are left with an industry comprising an excess processing capacity with many processing plants remaining idle.

iii. Segment:

Hatchery Development:

During the year under review, the Company has diversified its activities to Aquaculture-Prawn seed sales, as a favorable outcome of Hatchery business your Company recorded total revenue of Rs. 30.69 Crores revenue in FY 2019-20 compared to Rs. 19.90 Crores in the previous FY 2018-19.

IT Segment:

The Company has curtailed IT segments on account of the prevailing global economic crisis, IT services will be used for R&D and in-house development of software for Aqua Culture activity. Other revenue flow of the company will be from outsourcing of in-house talents and renting out of work stations that were used for software development activities.

iv. Outlook:

This is being the second year of operation in Hatchery trading, your Company will consistently focus on providing good quality with full traceability Prawn seeds to the Customers by using Modern technologies and innovative ideas in Prawn Hatchery operations. The Company proposed to take out an existing modern hatchery to operate on lease basis under Asset Light Model in the current financial year 2020-21. In order to augment production with minimal capital cost, Hatchery segment is expected to generate Rs.30 Crores additional revenue resulting in additional net profit of Rs.6 Crore. The existing customer base in trading will be retained and continued after the acquisition of existing Hatchery Unit.

4. FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCE

i. Finance

This year marked a tremendous growth rate of 56% over the previous year, registering a Total Income of Rs. 34.37 Crores for the year ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs. 22.02 Crores during the previous year ended March 31, 2019. This was mainly attributable to the segment trading in Shrimp seeds which contributed to 84% of the total turnover. Profit Before Tax was Rs. 16.76 Crores as against Rs. 1.72 Crores in the previous year. Profit After Tax was Rs. 12.41 Crores as against Rs. 1.04 Crores in the previous year. During the financial year ended March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors has not recommended any Final Dividend. The Reserves and Surplus of the Company as on March 31, 2020 stood at Rs. 17.70 Crores as against Rs. 5.20 Crores as on March 31, 2019.

ii. Human Resources

The Company continued to lay emphasis on a high performing work culture to achieve organisational goals of the present as well as those of the future in a sustainable way by establishing a culture of process discipline, organisational oneness and achievement orientation across its businesses through simplification and digitization, empowerment, project-based working, customer centricity and process discipline. The initiatives taken by the Company are in line with its long-term Human Resources Strategy which has been drawn up with three broad thrust areas - capability building, improved accountability and high-performance work culture.

The information relating to employees and other particulars required under Section 197 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Companies Act 2013, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the information on employees, particulars of which are available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during business hours on all working days of the Company up to the date of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary in the said regard.

The disclosure with regard to remuneration as required under Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 is attached and forms part of this Report.

5. FINANCIAL REVIEW & RISK MANAGEMENT (INCLUDING INTERNAL CONTROL)

Separate report on this is annexed.

FINANCIAL REVIEW 2019-20

1. EARNINGS

Total Income

The Total Income for the year ended March 31, 2020 was up by 56% at Rs. 34.37 Crores as against Rs. 22.02 Crores during the previous year ended March 31, 2019. The sustained growth and consistent higher margins are reflective of the Companys high caliber in the hatchery trading segment.

Profit before tax (PBT), Profit after tax (PAT) and Total comprehensive income

Profit Before Tax was almost 10 times higher than the previous year at Rs. 16.76 Crores as against Rs. 1.72 Crores in the previous year and Profit After Tax during the reporting period was Rs. 12.41 Crores as against Rs. 1.41 Crores in the previous year.

2. FINANCIAL POSITION

Shareholders Funds

Shareholders Funds as on March 31, 2020 was Rs. 27.96 Crores (Previous year Rs. 15.46 Crores).

Loan funds

The secured and unsecured borrowings of the company, as on March 31, 2020 was Rs. 1.58 Crores (Previous year Rs. 2.50 Crores).

Assets

Net block of Property, Plant & Equipment were at Rs. 3.71 Crores, the addition to Property, Plant & Equipment for the year was Rs. 0.54 Crores. The Capital Expenditure was funded through internal accruals.

3. RATIOS

Earnings per share

The Basic Earnings per share of face value of Rs. 10.00 each for the year ended March 31, 2020 is Rs. 12.09 (Previous year Rs. 1.37).

Financial Ratios

The key financial ratios of the Company in which there were significant changes (more than 25%) during the financial year compared to the previous financial year, with reasons therefor, are as under:

Sl. No Financial Ratio FY: 2019-20 FY: 2018-19 % change over previous year Reasons 1 Interest Coverage Ratio 48.42 4.77 915 Reduction in borrowing & finance charges and increase in the Profit before Interest & Tax. 2 Debt-Equity Ratio 0.06 0.16 65.21 Reduction in debt and increase in net worth due to higher profits. 3 Net Profit Margin 49% 8% 522.68 Improvement in profits, increase in income from trading in hatcheries reduction of fixed costs, reduction of interest cost and reduction of tax rate. 4 Revenue Growth 54% 100% 46 Shifted from IT segment to Hatcheries trading, the sale in terms of volume is much higher than the previous year irrespective of the Growth Rate.

4. RISK ANALYSIS AND MANAGEMENT

Risk is an inherent feature of any business activity, more so when the dependence is on the consistency on the deliverables of the Company and linked to the sustained support from the customers from the public at large. Like every organization, Acewin Agriteck Limited ("Acewin") business is also impacted by a number of factors. Given below is an overview of some of the major risks affecting any business and Acewinsposition vis--vis these risks.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND THEIR MITIGATION

a) STRATEGIC RISK

Shrimp farming is considered a "risky business" and often compared to gambling for farmers. It is associated with a diverse range of risks and uncertainties, including volatile markets, climate variability, and production risks. Aquaculture research has paid little attention to the influence played by the evaluation and selection of different farming practices, risk perceptions associated with shrimp farming, and the farmers confidence in their own ability to mitigate risk. The risks in small-scale shrimp farming derived from 8 factors: input and pond preparation; finance and credit access; production; personal aspects; harvesting and marketing; weather and environment; policy and institutional aspects; and business environment.

Software development is activity that uses a variety of technological advancements and requires high levels of knowledge. Because of these and other factors, every software development project contains elements of uncertainty. This is known as project risk. The success of a software development project depends quite heavily on the amount of risk that corresponds to each project activity.

Risk Mitigation

Acewin has a mechanism to identify risks and their triggers, Classify and prioritize all risks, Craft a plan that links each risk to mitigation, Monitor for risk triggers during the project, Implement the mitigating action if any risk materializes, Communicate risk status throughout project.

In order to mitigate the effects of unpredictability farmers may decide on a particular stocking density and adopt different risk management strategies. The shrimp farmers perception of risk could significantly influence their risk management behavior. Furthermore, nine factors were identified for risk management strategies, including disease prevention; education and technology improvement; production inputs; farm management; government support; risk sharing and insurance; financial aspects; household adjustment; and alternative income sources.

b) OPERATIONAL RISK

New, unproven technologies:

Ever-changing tools, techniques, protocols, standards, and development systems increase the probability that technology risks will arise in virtually any substantial software engineering effort.

User and functional requirements:

Software requirements capture all user needs with respect to the software system features, functions, and quality of service. Too often, the process of requirements definition is lengthy, tedious, and complex. Moreover, requirements usually change with discovery, prototyping, and integration activities. Change in elemental requirements will likely propagate throughout the entire project, and modifications to user requirements might not translate to functional requirements. These disruptions often lead to one or more critical failures of a poorly-planned software development project.

Organizational:

Organizational problems may have adverse effects on project outcomes. Project management must plan for efficient execution of the project, and find a balance between the needs of the development team and the expectations of the customers. Of course, adequate staffing includes choosing team members with skill sets that are a good match with the project.

Risk Mitigation

Risk management is an extensive discipline, we in Acewin strategise and have an in place risk management system to mitigate the risk. Software risk monitoring is integral with all our project activities. Essentially, this means frequent checking during project meetings and critical events.Always we have a forward-thinking about risk management. We use checklists, and compare with similar previous projects and Prioritize risks, ranking each according to the severity of exposure. We have a system to vigorously watch for surfacing risks by meeting with key stakeholders especially with the marketing team and the customer. We strongly encourage stakeholders to think proactively and communicate about risks throughout the entire project.

c) FINANCIAL RISK

In aquaculture, financial risk refers to the potential loss associated with an aquaculture investment. Risk is defined as uncertain consequences, usually unfavourable outcomes, due to imperfect knowledge. Risk can be lowered by reducing or removing hazards, i.e. sources of risk. Hazards are tangible threats that can contribute to risk but do not necessarily produce risk. Agriculture and aquaculture are inherently risky financial endeavours. In aquaculture, the hazards can be broadly classified as production threats or market (or economic) threats. We at Acewin are concerned most with production yield and market price variability. Financial risk represents the likelihood of a hazardous event occurring and the potential financial loss that could result. The presence of hazards affecting production and market conditions (e.g. price, demand) can bring about financial loss.

Risk Mitigation

Preliminary information gathering helps to scope and structure a risk problem and lays the foundation for communicating risk. Acewin consults a variety of resources to identify the hazards that contribute to financial risk. Stakeholders whose investments are at risk provide significant in sight when identifying hazards. These stakeholders include the lenders who provide the financial support to farmers, farm owners, government agencies, consumers and members of related/affected industries.

d) Leverage Risk

A high debt component could result in an excessive interest drain. Risk Mitigation The company has a balance debt equity structure.

e) Receivable Risk

Delays in collection of accounts receivable could affect the Companys cash flow, with poor follow up potentially leading to delinquency and write offs.

Risk Mitigation

The company constantly monitors its debt collection and ensures that the debtors are periodically reviewed and dues maintained at levels that do not affect its cash flow.

f) Legal And Statutory Risks

Risk on contractual liabilities

The risk arising out of contracts that impose onerous responsibilities.

Risk Mitigation

The Company constantly reviews all agreements, documents and contracts to ensure compliance with the accepted business procedures.

g) Compliance failure risk

The risk arising out of non-compliance with statutory requirements.

Risk mitigation

At Acewin statutory compliance has been ensured through an internal process and legal compliance is given due importance in the Companys management process. The Company is proposing an independent audit and review across all the operational areas to reassess the existing processes.

5. INTERNAL CONTROL

Weak internal control can jeopardize the Companys financial position.

Risk mitigation

The Company has in place systems and processes, commensurate with its size and nature of business so as to ensure adequate internal control while ensuring smooth conduct of operations and compliance with statutory requirements under all applicable legislations. Independent internal audit is carried out to ensure adequacy of internal control system and adherence to policies and practices. The Audit Committee reviews the functioning of the internal audit function.

6. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Management Discussion & Analysis describing the companys objective, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute "Forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable laws & regulations. Actual results, performances or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.