ACI Infocom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.24
-0.03
0.3
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
0
-0.14
-0.06
Working capital
-0.88
-3.48
0.2
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.69
-3.5
0.35
0.18
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.69
-3.5
0.35
0.18
Equity raised
10.88
10.92
10.6
10.19
Investing
1.1
3.45
0.03
0.02
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.29
10.87
11
10.41
