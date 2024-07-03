Summary

ACI Infocom Limited, a pioneer in the Indian I.T. industry was incorporated in December, 1982. The Company started out as Sujata Data Products Pvt. Ltd, for manufacturing Floppy Disk Drives in technical collaboration with Shugart- Associates, USA. The Company is mainly in to real estate business and also trade in I.T Products, Telecom Products and steel.The Company Floppy Drives were standard equipment with almost every Indian Computer OEM and were exported to more than 20 countries worldwide. This won the Company recognition and Export Awards from the Indian Government.Right from the beginning and over the years, the Company associated with the worlds best I.T. companies such as Verbatim Corporation, TEAC Japan, Seagate Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and many others. It focused in delivering I.T. Solutions & Services and Telecom Services to customers across India and the world.The Company is all set to target the rising demand of affordable housing and commercial space in small- medium cities of India where the size of project in terms of capital investment are relatively low as compared to medium - big cities/ metros. It is focusing on redevelopment projects, construction contracts and development projects.

