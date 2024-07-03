iifl-logo-icon 1
ACI Infocom Ltd Share Price

2.61
(-2.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.63
  • Day's High2.73
  • 52 Wk High3.67
  • Prev. Close2.68
  • Day's Low2.57
  • 52 Wk Low 1.46
  • Turnover (lac)2.79
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

ACI Infocom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

2.63

Prev. Close

2.68

Turnover(Lac.)

2.79

Day's High

2.73

Day's Low

2.57

52 Week's High

3.67

52 Week's Low

1.46

Book Value

1.48

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ACI Infocom Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

ACI Infocom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ACI Infocom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.87%

Non-Promoter- 77.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ACI Infocom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.05

11.05

11.05

11.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.85

5.76

5.66

5.63

Net Worth

16.9

16.81

16.71

16.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

1.03

3.65

14.03

yoy growth (%)

-95.17

-71.67

-73.95

2,471.18

Raw materials

0

-1.12

-3.56

-13.91

As % of sales

0

108.8

97.42

99.15

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.13

-0.22

-0.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.24

-0.03

0.3

0.27

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.06

0

-0.14

-0.06

Working capital

-0.88

-3.48

0.2

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.17

-71.67

-73.95

2,471.18

Op profit growth

-51.79

85.73

-13.65

-6.38

EBIT growth

-1,145.15

-107.64

10.98

73.95

Net profit growth

-823.54

-115.98

-23.23

2,496.76

No Record Found

ACI Infocom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ACI Infocom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kushal Chand Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hemantkumar S Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krishna Vyas

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sarika Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ACI Infocom Ltd

Summary

ACI Infocom Limited, a pioneer in the Indian I.T. industry was incorporated in December, 1982. The Company started out as Sujata Data Products Pvt. Ltd, for manufacturing Floppy Disk Drives in technical collaboration with Shugart- Associates, USA. The Company is mainly in to real estate business and also trade in I.T Products, Telecom Products and steel.The Company Floppy Drives were standard equipment with almost every Indian Computer OEM and were exported to more than 20 countries worldwide. This won the Company recognition and Export Awards from the Indian Government.Right from the beginning and over the years, the Company associated with the worlds best I.T. companies such as Verbatim Corporation, TEAC Japan, Seagate Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and many others. It focused in delivering I.T. Solutions & Services and Telecom Services to customers across India and the world.The Company is all set to target the rising demand of affordable housing and commercial space in small- medium cities of India where the size of project in terms of capital investment are relatively low as compared to medium - big cities/ metros. It is focusing on redevelopment projects, construction contracts and development projects.
Company FAQs

What is the ACI Infocom Ltd share price today?

The ACI Infocom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of ACI Infocom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACI Infocom Ltd is ₹28.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ACI Infocom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ACI Infocom Ltd is 0 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ACI Infocom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACI Infocom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACI Infocom Ltd is ₹1.46 and ₹3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ACI Infocom Ltd?

ACI Infocom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.95%, 3 Years at 13.77%, 1 Year at 74.03%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 22.37% and 1 Month at 1.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ACI Infocom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ACI Infocom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.12 %

