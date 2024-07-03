SectorRealty
Open₹2.63
Prev. Close₹2.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.79
Day's High₹2.73
Day's Low₹2.57
52 Week's High₹3.67
52 Week's Low₹1.46
Book Value₹1.48
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.05
11.05
11.05
11.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.85
5.76
5.66
5.63
Net Worth
16.9
16.81
16.71
16.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
1.03
3.65
14.03
yoy growth (%)
-95.17
-71.67
-73.95
2,471.18
Raw materials
0
-1.12
-3.56
-13.91
As % of sales
0
108.8
97.42
99.15
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.13
-0.22
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.24
-0.03
0.3
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.06
0
-0.14
-0.06
Working capital
-0.88
-3.48
0.2
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.17
-71.67
-73.95
2,471.18
Op profit growth
-51.79
85.73
-13.65
-6.38
EBIT growth
-1,145.15
-107.64
10.98
73.95
Net profit growth
-823.54
-115.98
-23.23
2,496.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kushal Chand Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hemantkumar S Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krishna Vyas
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sarika Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
ACI Infocom Limited, a pioneer in the Indian I.T. industry was incorporated in December, 1982. The Company started out as Sujata Data Products Pvt. Ltd, for manufacturing Floppy Disk Drives in technical collaboration with Shugart- Associates, USA. The Company is mainly in to real estate business and also trade in I.T Products, Telecom Products and steel.The Company Floppy Drives were standard equipment with almost every Indian Computer OEM and were exported to more than 20 countries worldwide. This won the Company recognition and Export Awards from the Indian Government.Right from the beginning and over the years, the Company associated with the worlds best I.T. companies such as Verbatim Corporation, TEAC Japan, Seagate Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and many others. It focused in delivering I.T. Solutions & Services and Telecom Services to customers across India and the world.The Company is all set to target the rising demand of affordable housing and commercial space in small- medium cities of India where the size of project in terms of capital investment are relatively low as compared to medium - big cities/ metros. It is focusing on redevelopment projects, construction contracts and development projects.
The ACI Infocom Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ACI Infocom Ltd is ₹28.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ACI Infocom Ltd is 0 and 1.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ACI Infocom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ACI Infocom Ltd is ₹1.46 and ₹3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ACI Infocom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.95%, 3 Years at 13.77%, 1 Year at 74.03%, 6 Month at 0.00%, 3 Month at 22.37% and 1 Month at 1.13%.
