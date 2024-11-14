iifl-logo-icon 1
ACI Infocom Ltd Board Meeting

2.36
(0.43%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

ACI Infocom CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
ACI INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting For Result 30 September 2024 Result-Financial Results for Sep 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ACI INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Result of June 30 2024 Result-Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
ACI INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be hold on 28.05.2024 for result of Quarter and year ended 31..03.2024 Results -financial results for march 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
ACI INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for Un Audited Financial Result of Dec 2023 BM Notice Published in Newspaper FE and Mumbai Mitra (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Intimation regarding outcomes of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Discrepancy Resolved in Financial Results of 31 Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

