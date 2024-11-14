|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|ACI INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting For Result 30 September 2024 Result-Financial Results for Sep 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|ACI INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Result of June 30 2024 Result-Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|ACI INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be hold on 28.05.2024 for result of Quarter and year ended 31..03.2024 Results -financial results for march 31,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|ACI INFOCOM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for Un Audited Financial Result of Dec 2023 BM Notice Published in Newspaper FE and Mumbai Mitra (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Intimation regarding outcomes of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Discrepancy Resolved in Financial Results of 31 Dec 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.