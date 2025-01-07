iifl-logo-icon 1
ACI Infocom Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.6
(1.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:36:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.05

1.03

3.65

14.03

yoy growth (%)

-95.17

-71.67

-73.95

2,471.18

Raw materials

0

-1.12

-3.56

-13.91

As % of sales

0

108.8

97.42

99.15

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.13

-0.22

-0.25

As % of sales

384

13.46

6.25

1.79

Other costs

-0.11

-0.29

-0.14

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

221.32

28.32

4.04

1.37

Operating profit

-0.25

-0.52

-0.28

-0.32

OPM

-505.32

-50.59

-7.71

-2.32

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-3.48

-0.01

-5.33

0

Other income

0.49

0.5

0.58

0.6

Profit before tax

0.24

-0.03

0.3

0.27

Taxes

-0.06

0

-0.14

-0.06

Tax rate

-24.85

-25.52

-48.07

-24.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.18

-0.02

0.15

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.18

-0.02

0.15

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-823.54

-115.98

-23.23

2,496.76

NPM

369.22

-2.46

4.36

1.48

