|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.05
1.03
3.65
14.03
yoy growth (%)
-95.17
-71.67
-73.95
2,471.18
Raw materials
0
-1.12
-3.56
-13.91
As % of sales
0
108.8
97.42
99.15
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.13
-0.22
-0.25
As % of sales
384
13.46
6.25
1.79
Other costs
-0.11
-0.29
-0.14
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
221.32
28.32
4.04
1.37
Operating profit
-0.25
-0.52
-0.28
-0.32
OPM
-505.32
-50.59
-7.71
-2.32
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-3.48
-0.01
-5.33
0
Other income
0.49
0.5
0.58
0.6
Profit before tax
0.24
-0.03
0.3
0.27
Taxes
-0.06
0
-0.14
-0.06
Tax rate
-24.85
-25.52
-48.07
-24.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.18
-0.02
0.15
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.18
-0.02
0.15
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-823.54
-115.98
-23.23
2,496.76
NPM
369.22
-2.46
4.36
1.48
