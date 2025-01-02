iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.11
(-4.99%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd

Adarsh Plant FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.21

0.01

-1.19

0.07

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.68

-0.68

-0.03

3.2

Other operating items

Operating

0.85

-0.7

-1.28

3.2

Capital expenditure

0.02

0.05

0.01

-1.77

Free cash flow

0.88

-0.65

-1.27

1.43

Equity raised

-18.8

-17.85

-14.47

-14.59

Investing

0

0

0

-0.05

Financing

8.17

7.6

6.45

4.81

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.74

-10.9

-9.3

-8.39

Adarsh Plant : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.