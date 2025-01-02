Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.62
12.69
10.94
10.64
yoy growth (%)
-0.53
16
2.77
8.3
Raw materials
-9.37
-9.55
-7.95
-6.27
As % of sales
74.22
75.23
72.66
58.9
Employee costs
-0.75
-0.88
-0.55
-0.56
As % of sales
5.98
6.94
5.03
5.27
Other costs
-2.05
-2.07
-3.04
-3.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.27
16.31
27.86
30.68
Operating profit
0.44
0.19
-0.6
0.54
OPM
3.51
1.5
-5.56
5.13
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.18
-0.55
-0.46
Other income
0
0.04
0.02
0.05
Profit before tax
0.21
0.01
-1.19
0.07
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.21
0.01
-1.19
0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.21
0.01
-1.19
0.07
yoy growth (%)
1,582.5
-101.07
-1,686.07
119.1
NPM
1.71
0.1
-10.95
0.7
