Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.11
(-4.99%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.62

12.69

10.94

10.64

yoy growth (%)

-0.53

16

2.77

8.3

Raw materials

-9.37

-9.55

-7.95

-6.27

As % of sales

74.22

75.23

72.66

58.9

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.88

-0.55

-0.56

As % of sales

5.98

6.94

5.03

5.27

Other costs

-2.05

-2.07

-3.04

-3.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.27

16.31

27.86

30.68

Operating profit

0.44

0.19

-0.6

0.54

OPM

3.51

1.5

-5.56

5.13

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.18

-0.55

-0.46

Other income

0

0.04

0.02

0.05

Profit before tax

0.21

0.01

-1.19

0.07

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.21

0.01

-1.19

0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.21

0.01

-1.19

0.07

yoy growth (%)

1,582.5

-101.07

-1,686.07

119.1

NPM

1.71

0.1

-10.95

0.7

