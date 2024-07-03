Summary

Adarsh Plant Protect Limited was incorporated on 18th June 1992 with the main object to manufacture Agriculture (Plant Protection Equipments) sprayer pumps and Agriculture implements. Plastic Molded Articles (Drums, Crates, etc.), LED lights, Electrical Fittings Articles, Solar Energy Systems, Solar Electrical Articles and Components, Non-conventional Energy Systems, Components, Irrigation Systems, Components & parts there of, Battery Operated Sprayer Pumps, Wind Mill and Wind Mill Power Generation Systems, Components & parts thereof etc.The Company manufactures Plant Protect Equipment like a variety of manual and battery-operated knapsack sprayer pumps, fertilizer dusters, broadcasters, manual and power operated seed dressing drums. It has stepped into the nano conventional energy sector by manufacturing Windmill Towers and components such as Windmill Turbines and Nacelle frame panes using Alstom power system. Mastering the art of customizing as per client requirements, processed CR & HR sheets & Coils gets converted into Drums / Tank bodies of various sizes and shapes as per the requested specification.Apart from this, the Company specialize in delivering customized products like Power Transformer Tanks and accessories, Transmission Line Towers, Equipment for Non- Conventional Energy, Equipment for Thermal Power Plant, Food processing equipments, Material Handling equipments, Heavy Engineering fabrication for material handling facility, Fabricated panels and other componen

