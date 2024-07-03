iifl-logo-icon 1
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd Share Price

34.11
(-4.99%)
Jan 2, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.28
  • Day's High37.28
  • 52 Wk High40
  • Prev. Close35.9
  • Day's Low34.11
  • 52 Wk Low 21.07
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E63.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.61
  • EPS0.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.8
  • Div. Yield0
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd KEY RATIOS

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.62%

Non-Promoter- 29.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.91

9.91

9.91

9.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.45

-8.94

-9.08

-9.19

Net Worth

1.46

0.97

0.83

0.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.62

12.69

10.94

10.64

yoy growth (%)

-0.53

16

2.77

8.3

Raw materials

-9.37

-9.55

-7.95

-6.27

As % of sales

74.22

75.23

72.66

58.9

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.88

-0.55

-0.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.21

0.01

-1.19

0.07

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.68

-0.68

-0.03

3.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.53

16

2.77

8.3

Op profit growth

132.82

-131.34

-211.29

-18.38

EBIT growth

107.68

-131.22

-218.87

7.62

Net profit growth

1,582.5

-101.07

-1,686.07

119.1

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Naishadbhai Patel

Managing Director

Atish Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arvindbhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Jyotiben Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

BIPINKUMAR THAKKAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIPUL RAVAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhwani Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chandrashekhar S. Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd

Summary

Adarsh Plant Protect Limited was incorporated on 18th June 1992 with the main object to manufacture Agriculture (Plant Protection Equipments) sprayer pumps and Agriculture implements. Plastic Molded Articles (Drums, Crates, etc.), LED lights, Electrical Fittings Articles, Solar Energy Systems, Solar Electrical Articles and Components, Non-conventional Energy Systems, Components, Irrigation Systems, Components & parts there of, Battery Operated Sprayer Pumps, Wind Mill and Wind Mill Power Generation Systems, Components & parts thereof etc.The Company manufactures Plant Protect Equipment like a variety of manual and battery-operated knapsack sprayer pumps, fertilizer dusters, broadcasters, manual and power operated seed dressing drums. It has stepped into the nano conventional energy sector by manufacturing Windmill Towers and components such as Windmill Turbines and Nacelle frame panes using Alstom power system. Mastering the art of customizing as per client requirements, processed CR & HR sheets & Coils gets converted into Drums / Tank bodies of various sizes and shapes as per the requested specification.Apart from this, the Company specialize in delivering customized products like Power Transformer Tanks and accessories, Transmission Line Towers, Equipment for Non- Conventional Energy, Equipment for Thermal Power Plant, Food processing equipments, Material Handling equipments, Heavy Engineering fabrication for material handling facility, Fabricated panels and other componen
Company FAQs

What is the Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd share price today?

The Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd is ₹33.80 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd is 63.17 and 21.11 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd is ₹21.07 and ₹40 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd?

Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.34%, 3 Years at 26.75%, 1 Year at 47.15%, 6 Month at -4.21%, 3 Month at 12.20% and 1 Month at -0.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.37 %

