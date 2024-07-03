Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹37.28
Prev. Close₹35.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹37.28
Day's Low₹34.11
52 Week's High₹40
52 Week's Low₹21.07
Book Value₹1.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.8
P/E63.17
EPS0.54
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.91
9.91
9.91
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.45
-8.94
-9.08
-9.19
Net Worth
1.46
0.97
0.83
0.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.62
12.69
10.94
10.64
yoy growth (%)
-0.53
16
2.77
8.3
Raw materials
-9.37
-9.55
-7.95
-6.27
As % of sales
74.22
75.23
72.66
58.9
Employee costs
-0.75
-0.88
-0.55
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.21
0.01
-1.19
0.07
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.68
-0.68
-0.03
3.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.53
16
2.77
8.3
Op profit growth
132.82
-131.34
-211.29
-18.38
EBIT growth
107.68
-131.22
-218.87
7.62
Net profit growth
1,582.5
-101.07
-1,686.07
119.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Naishadbhai Patel
Managing Director
Atish Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arvindbhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Jyotiben Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
BIPINKUMAR THAKKAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIPUL RAVAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhwani Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chandrashekhar S. Trivedi
Reports by Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd
Summary
Adarsh Plant Protect Limited was incorporated on 18th June 1992 with the main object to manufacture Agriculture (Plant Protection Equipments) sprayer pumps and Agriculture implements. Plastic Molded Articles (Drums, Crates, etc.), LED lights, Electrical Fittings Articles, Solar Energy Systems, Solar Electrical Articles and Components, Non-conventional Energy Systems, Components, Irrigation Systems, Components & parts there of, Battery Operated Sprayer Pumps, Wind Mill and Wind Mill Power Generation Systems, Components & parts thereof etc.The Company manufactures Plant Protect Equipment like a variety of manual and battery-operated knapsack sprayer pumps, fertilizer dusters, broadcasters, manual and power operated seed dressing drums. It has stepped into the nano conventional energy sector by manufacturing Windmill Towers and components such as Windmill Turbines and Nacelle frame panes using Alstom power system. Mastering the art of customizing as per client requirements, processed CR & HR sheets & Coils gets converted into Drums / Tank bodies of various sizes and shapes as per the requested specification.Apart from this, the Company specialize in delivering customized products like Power Transformer Tanks and accessories, Transmission Line Towers, Equipment for Non- Conventional Energy, Equipment for Thermal Power Plant, Food processing equipments, Material Handling equipments, Heavy Engineering fabrication for material handling facility, Fabricated panels and other componen
The Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd is ₹33.80 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd is 63.17 and 21.11 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd is ₹21.07 and ₹40 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.34%, 3 Years at 26.75%, 1 Year at 47.15%, 6 Month at -4.21%, 3 Month at 12.20% and 1 Month at -0.93%.
