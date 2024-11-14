iifl-logo-icon 1
Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd Board Meeting

Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
ADARSH PLANT PROTECT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 (subject to limited review); b. Other general matters with the permission of the Chair and majority Independent Directors present during the Meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
ADARSH PLANT PROTECT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting for the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the June 2024 along with other genral matters has been scheduled on 17.07.2024 1. APPROVAL OF THE UN-AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2024 2. FIXING OF AGM DATE, BOOK CLOUSRE DATES AND CUT-OFF DATES. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/07/2024) Addendum to the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 17.07.2024, with regards to the matter approved in the said Board Meeting, besides the othermatters as stated in the said Board Meeting Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202429 Apr 2024
ADARSH PLANT PROTECT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting of Adarsh plant Provate Limited held on 08.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ADARSH PLANT PROTECT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended as on 31/12/2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting & Unaudited Financial Results of Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December2023 of ADARSH PLANT PROTECT LIMITED Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023 of ADARSH PLANT PROTECT LIMITED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

